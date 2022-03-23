Salem man, 76, pleads not guilty in 1971 murder of Bedford woman

After saying “not guilty” in response to the murder charge, Massei remained silent the rest of the arraignment. He was ordered held without bail and his next court date was set for April 28.

Massei’s dark hair was tousled, and he wore a blue mask over his nose and mouth as prosecutors alleged he killed 54-year-old Natalie Schueblin, a mother of two. Her body was found by her husband in June 1971 on the basement floor of their home with her ankles tied together and a makeshift gag around her neck.

WOBURN - Seventy-six-year-old Arthur L. Massei appeared in Middlesex Superior Court Wednesday wearing a sweatshirt with the word “Boston” emblazoned on the chest as he faced allegations that he murdered a Bedford woman more than five decades ago.

Prosecutors said Massei, a Salem resident, has a lengthy criminal record and has been convicted of a host of charges including armed robbery, keeping a hostage, uttering forged instruments, carrying a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on corrections officers.

David Solet, chief of the cold case homicide unit at the Middlesex district attorney’s office, said in court the victim was found by her husband on June 10, 1971. Her ankles were bound, she had been stabbed in the chest, and her head had suffered a “terrible blow” with a blunt instrument, he said.

Solet said in 1999 authorities used new technology to connect Massei to a latent fingerprint that had been recovered from the victim’s vehicle. But when police interviewed Massei, he denied having any knowledge of the murder and denied ever having been in Bedford, Solet said.

“In a follow-up interview he changed his story,” said Solet.

When authorities interviewed Massei again in 2005, Solet said Massei allegedly claimed that he had been asked by an organized crime associate to kill the wife of a banker but ultimately turned down the offer.

Solet said Massei told authorities that his cousin actually carried out the murder.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Raymond Schueblin, who was then president of Lexington Trust Bank, has since died without knowing who allegedly murdered his wife. The couple’s two children, who are now in their 70s, were notified of the new development in the cold case homicide, Ryan told reporters Tuesday.

According to Ryan, nothing of value was stolen from the house. But Natalie Schueblin’s 1969 Chevrolet Impala was missing, and police found it that same night abandoned in a parking lot. Investigators still managed to collect latent fingerprints, including one from the passenger side back window, that was linked to Massei in 1999 after investigators compared prints stored in a federal database , Ryan said.

Massei was questioned by police, but denied he was in Bedford that night. In a subsequent interview, Massei allegedly claimed he had been solicited by an organized crime associate to kill the wife of a banker and make the slaying look like a break-in.

“I want to be clear that throughout this investigation, [police have] found nothing to corroborate that Mr. Scheublin ever put out a contract on his wife or was in any way involved in his wife’s death,” Ryan said Tuesday. “That is merely story that police were told by Mr. Massei.”

Ryan, whose office created a cold case unit in 2019, said investigators more recently learned from a former girlfriend that Massei habitually carried a knife and that he had bragged about killing someone with a knife. That information, along with other evidence, produced the charges against Massei.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





