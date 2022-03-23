SJC suspends Probate Court judge without pay for groping court employee and lying about it

The SJC did not spell out how long Sushchyk would be suspended. Instead, the court said, he will be off the bench “for a reasonable time to permit the executive and legislative branches to consider, if they wish, whether the respondent should retain his judicial office.”

“This is one of those rare cases where the sanction is justified by the misconduct,’' the Supreme Judicial Court unanimously concluded. Sushchyk’s “intentional wrongdoing - both the unwanted touching of the complainant and the lying that followed - violated the canons of judicial conduct.”

In a rare rebuke, the state’s highest court Wednesday suspended Probate and Family Court Judge Paul M. Sushchyk without pay after finding that he groped a woman employee participating in a 2019 judicial conference and then lied about it.

According to the SJC, Sushchyk attended a judicial conference in 2019. The woman and other employees were at a restaurant on the first night of the three-day conference. Sushchyk, who witnesses said showed off a hip flask he was carrying with him, passed behind a Probate and Family Court employee and put his hand on her buttocks for anywhere from one to 15 seconds, the SJC wrote.

The woman left the event minutes later, got into her car and texted her sister. “OMG. I think one of the judges grabbed my butt on purpose,’' she wrote. Two days later, she texted a friend about the incident, saying, “I am still reeling a bit today from it. Kinda thought maybe it was a mistake until today he spent the day hovering uncomfortably around me.”

The woman filed a formal complaint with the chief justice of the Probate and Family Court a few days later. She wrote that “someone grabbed my left buttock while I was seated on a stool at the [restaurant] during the Probate and Family Court’s Spring Judicial Conference. I believe the person who grabbed me was [Sushchyk] because he had recently come over to the table where I was seated and was the only person directly behind me at the time of the grab,” according to the SJC.

Sushchyk twice admitted in writing that he had touched the woman, whose name was not released in the SJC ruling, but insisted it was inadvertent. “I was somewhat unsteady on my feet, feeling the effects of past hip replacement surgery, the long day . . . , the evening meal and the alcohol consumed,’’ he wrote. “I recall that as I began to pass by [the woman], to steady myself, I placed my hand in the direction of her chair and came into momentary contact with a portion of her lower body.”

He later wrote the Commission on Judicial Conduct to once again admit to the touching the woman. “It would be tempting to acknowledge that I purposely grabbed [the woman’s] buttocks and to offer my apology for having done so, but I have no such recollection and therefore cannot do so,’’ he wrote. “However, I do not dispute that I had physical contact with [her] and I acknowledge that it was inappropriate. I regret what occurred and I apologize to [her] for it.”

Yet during a three day mini-trial ordered by the commission, Sushchyk testified he did not have any physical contact with the woman, either intentional or accidental. When asked why he had previously acknowledged doing so, he accused the woman of fabricating the incident.

“I did not think that [the woman] would lie,’' he testified, an accusation that the commission concluded was “invented out of whole cloth” and an “instance of his failure to be truthful in this matter.” The commission found that Sushchyk had, in fact, touched the woman’s buttocks.

The SJC traditionally identifies which of the seven justices wrote an opinion. But the Sushchyk decision is attributed to all seven justices who, through Chief Justice Budd, have supervisory authority over the judicial branch.

“We agree with the hearing officer and the commission that the evidence was sufficient to establish, by the standard of clear and convincing evidence, both that the respondent engaged in an intentional, nonconsensual, and unwelcome touching of the complainant and that he then knowingly provided a false version of events after being confronted with the complainant’s allegations,” the SJC concluded. “The respondent’s dishonesty at the inception of this matter made it difficult thereafter to take him at his word.”

The Globe previously reported that Sushchyk was nominated by Governor Charlie Baker to the bench in January 2018. At the time, he was in private practice in Worcester County, the administration said. He is a former Sterling police officer, a state trooper in New Hampshire, and he served on the Sterling Select Board from 2000 to 2013, the statement said.

He is a past president of the Worcester County Bar Association and served from 1979 to 2003 in the Army Reserve as a non-commissioned officer and as a commissioned officer with the Judge Advocate Corps, retiring as a judge advocate major, according to the statement.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.