State Police searching Braintree lake for evidence in killing of Brockton teen

The State Police dive team on Wednesday was conducting a search of Sunset Lake in Braintree for evidence linked to the slaying of a teen in Brockton last year, officials said.

The Wednesday search is tied to the September 2021 slaying of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry in Brockton, said Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. Stone said she could not comment on what evidence investigators were seeking in the lake.

Monteiro-Terry was found dead of a gunshot wound outside a party at 40 Sprague St. on Sep. 4, 2021, officials said. The 16-year-old played football in Brockton, and was remembered by a former coach as “happy-go-lucky” and “a good kid,” the Globe reported.