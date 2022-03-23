State Police searching Braintree lake for evidence in killing of Brockton teen

The State Police dive team on Wednesday was conducting a search of Sunset Lake in Braintree for evidence linked to the slaying of a teen in Brockton last year, officials said.
The Wednesday search is tied to the September 2021 slaying of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry in Brockton, said Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. Stone said she could not comment on what evidence investigators were seeking in the lake.
Monteiro-Terry was found dead of a gunshot wound outside a party at 40 Sprague St. on Sep. 4, 2021, officials said. The 16-year-old played football in Brockton, and was remembered by a former coach as “happy-go-lucky” and “a good kid,” the Globe reported.
No arrests have been made in Monteiro-Terry’s slaying.
David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, referred a request for information to Cruz’s office.
Sunset Lake is situated just off Route 37 in South Braintree.
No further information was immediately available.
A dive team from @MassStatePolice are in #SunsetLake #Braintree. We are told they are scanning the water for evidence in a case out of #PlymouthCo #7news pic.twitter.com/6cmqQd92Ae— Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) March 23, 2022
