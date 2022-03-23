fb-pixel Skip to main content

State Police searching Braintree lake for evidence in killing of Brockton teen

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated March 23, 2022, 38 minutes ago

The State Police dive team on Wednesday was conducting a search of Sunset Lake in Braintree for evidence linked to the slaying of a teen in Brockton last year, officials said.

The Wednesday search is tied to the September 2021 slaying of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry in Brockton, said Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. Stone said she could not comment on what evidence investigators were seeking in the lake.

Monteiro-Terry was found dead of a gunshot wound outside a party at 40 Sprague St. on Sep. 4, 2021, officials said. The 16-year-old played football in Brockton, and was remembered by a former coach as “happy-go-lucky” and “a good kid,” the Globe reported.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made in Monteiro-Terry’s slaying.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, referred a request for information to Cruz’s office.

Sunset Lake is situated just off Route 37 in South Braintree.

No further information was immediately available.


Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video