‘Do you agree ... that babies are racist?’ Five noteworthy exchanges from second day of Jackson’s confirmation hearings.

She would make history if confirmed by becoming the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Jackson, who labeled herself as an “independent jurist” and pledged to “stay in my lane,” fielded a number of questions from senators, including on issues related to crime, abortion, and race. Throughout the marathon event, some potential Republican presidential candidates appeared to mischaracterize her previous rulings.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson participated in more than 13 hours of questioning on the second day of her confirmation hearings on Tuesday, during which she defended her record as a judge and public defender that was brought under intense scrutiny by some Republicans.

Here are some of the more notable exchanges from the hearing.

‘What faith are you, by the way?’

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was one of several Republicans during the first two hearings to air their grievances over how the confirmation proceedings for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett played out by framing their line of questioning around issues raised by Democrats at the time.

When he opened his allotted time, Graham began by praising Jackson for having a “wonder family” before asking her what her faith is — a pointed reference to Barrett and how her membership in People of Praise drew widespread attention during her confirmation process. Jackson began to respond that she is nondenominational Protestant, but Graham quickly fired off questions about whether she could fairly judge a Catholic and how important faith is to her.

After Jackson emphasized that there is “no religious test” in the Constitution and that it is “very important to set aside one’s personal views about things in the role of a judge,” Graham then launched into a lengthy aside about Barrett’s own hearings in 2020.

He abruptly left the hearing during a later part of the questioning.

‘Do you agree ... that babies are racist?’

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas probed Jackson about critical race theory — an academic framework that has emerged as a polarizing conservative talking point and which is often erroneously applied to any discussion of race.

After acknowledging that both Jackson and himself attended Harvard Law School together, Cruz then brought up prior comments she had made about New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’s “The 1619 Project,” which won a Pulitzer Prize. But the most dramatic part of the questioning arose when Cruz then drew attention to “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi, one of several books he held up that he said are taught to children at Washington’s Georgetown Day School. Jackson serves as a member of the board of trustees.

Mischaracterizing the book’s argument, Cruz asked, “do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids that babies are racist?”

Jackson noted that Georgetown Day School is a private school with a “special history,” she does not maintain any control over what is taught, and that she has not “reviewed any of those books, any of those ideas” as they do not come up in her work as a judge. She said she does not believe that “any child should be made to feel as though they are racist.”





‘I am not the Congress.’

During his time, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas returned to his favored issue — crime — to pose a number of questions to Jackson about her record as a judge. Cotton and other Republicans have accused nominees put forth by Biden as being “soft on crime.”

During one instance, he asked her whether the country needed “more or fewer police,” and at another point, if someone is “more or less likely to commit a crime if they are more certain they are going to be caught, convicted, and sentenced.”

He repeatedly pressed her on the issue and accused her of failing to directly answer his inquiries. But on the matters related to crime Cotton continued to bring up, Jackson said, she could not appropriately respond as they are “policy questions.”

“These are policy questions, whether they are in the province of the sentence commission in terms of recommendations, whether they are in Congress, they are not the kinds of things I can opine about,” she replied.

Objecting to Cotton’s suggestion that she found the questions “difficult,” Jackson reminded Cotton that she is not a policymaker.

“I am not the Congress. I am not making policy around sentencing,” she said.





‘She knew that a day like this might come.’

In a move that differentiated him from some of his Republican colleagues, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey took the opportunity during his allotted time to offer an impassioned defense of Jackson and her record, with his remarks serving as a Democratic counter to the GOP’s characterization of her stances on crime and law enforcement.

In response to the statements made about how she has ruled on cases including those that that involved drugs and child pornography Booker said he was “a little insulted” about the accusations that she was somehow different than other federal judges or that she does not value public safety, particularly given the fact she is a mother of two, has family members who work in law enforcement, and has the support of victim advocacy groups.

Booker also lightened up the atmosphere in the room by bringing up Jackson’s relationship with her parents and children. She spoke about her experience as a working mother, and what lessons she hopes her daughters take from the hearings if confirmed.





‘Can you provide a definition of the word woman?’

During the end of the confirmation hearing, Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee used her time to hit on nearly every hot-button issue that conservatives have taken up in recent years — from abortion to critical race theory to gender identity.

“Can you provide a definition for the word woman?” Blackburn asked.

“I can’t,” Jackson responded. When pressed again, she added: “Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.”

Blackburn was not impressed with the answer.

“The fact that you can’t give me a straight answer about something as fundamental as what a woman is underscores the dangers of the kind of progressive education that we are hearing about,” Blackburn said.

She went on to bring up the case of Lia Thomas, an American swimmer and student at the University of Pennsylvania who recently became the first known transgender athlete to win a Division I national championship in any sport. Nationwide, Republican state legislatures have been pushing policies to ban transgender girls from competing in sports, and Thomas has emerged at the center of the debate as a result of her victory.

The senator went on to ask Jackson what message she thought that sent, to which the judge answered that she “was not sure.”

“If you’re asking me about the legal issues related to it — those are topics that are being hotly discussed, as you say, and could come to the court,” Jackson said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.