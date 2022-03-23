fb-pixel Skip to main content

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, has died

By The Associated PressUpdated March 23, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Madeleine Albright's "Read My Pins" exhibition at her alma mater, Wellesley College's Davis Museum was kicked off with a press tour on June 16, 2014.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff/file

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.

President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia. She was a native of Prague.

“She was surrounded by family and friends,” her family announced on Twitter. “We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.”

Albright remained outspoken through the years. After leaving office, she criticized President George W. Bush for using “the shock of force” rather than alliances to foster diplomacy and said Bush had driven away moderate Arab leaders and created potential for a dangerous rift with European allies.

Albright graduated from Wellesley College.

Madeline Albright received applause after addressing Northeastern graduates during commencement exercises on June 17, 2000. Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff/file

This breaking news story will be updated.

