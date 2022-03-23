Supreme Court sides with Republicans in case on Wisconsin redistricting

The majority said the state court had not considered carefully enough whether the Voting Rights Act, a federal law that protects minority voting power, required the addition of a seventh assembly district in which Black voters made up a majority.

The justices’ unsigned order reversed a ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court that had selected the map drawn by Governor Tony Evers over other proposals, and it sent the case back to the state court for another look.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court sided with Wisconsin’s Republican-led Legislature on Wednesday in a dispute over competing voting maps for the state’s legislative districts.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justice Elena Kagan, dissented, saying that “the court’s action today is unprecedented.” She added that “the court today faults the state Supreme Court for its failure to comply with an obligation that, under existing precedent, is hazy at best.”

In an emergency application to the US Supreme Court, lawyers for the Legislature and four voters called the governor’s map a “21st-century racial gerrymander,” focusing on the fact that it increased the number of state Assembly districts around Milwaukee in which Black voters made up a majority to seven from six. The Legislature’s map dropped the number to five.

They argued that “maximization of majority-minority districts in a redistricting plan” was unconstitutional, noting that the seven districts in the governor’s plan all had bare majorities of Black voters.

Justice Brian Hagedorn, writing for the majority in the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-to-3 decision, indicated that the question was in some ways a close one.

“We cannot say for certain on this record,” he wrote, “that seven majority-Black assembly districts are required” by the Voting Rights Act. “But based on our assessment of the totality of the circumstances and given the discretion afforded states implementing the act, we conclude the governor’s configuration is permissible.”

But Hagedorn, a conservative who sided with the Wisconsin court’s three liberals, added that a map with fewer majority-Black districts could impermissibly pack Black voters into some districts, diluting their power.

In dissent, Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler wrote that Evers had overemphasized race in drawing his map.

“History is littered with racial animus, hostility, discrimination” and disparate treatment, she wrote. “The equal protection clause demands that governments in the United States rise above the human temptation of dividing by race and treat individuals how basic dignity demands they be treated: as individuals.”

In response, lawyers for Evers, a Democrat, said that the Legislature and the voters who filed the emergency application had not suffered the sort of direct injury that gave them standing to sue; that it was too late for the Supreme Court to intervene given the preparations needed for this year’s elections; and that it was not the Supreme Court’s role to serve as “the map-drawer for Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin’s legislative maps have for the past decade been among the most gerrymandered in the nation, a result of aggressive cartography from the Republican majority elected in 2010. In 2018, when Evers led a Democratic sweep of statewide elections, Republicans retained a 19-14 advantage in the state Senate and a 63-36 majority in the Assembly.

Evers created his own commission to draw new maps based on the 2020 census figures. The Republican majority ignored them, and in November, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that new maps must hew to a “least-change” approach from the gerrymandered 2010 maps.

The governor and the Legislature both submitted maps to the court, which selected Evers’s versions this month. Under his proposal, Republicans were highly likely to retain their legislative majorities, though they were certain to shrink by a few seats.

The Supreme Court’s order Wednesday angered Wisconsin Democrats.

After refusing to consider Voting Rights Act claims “in other states because ‘it’s too close to the election,’ the US Supreme Court today violated its own precedent and any measure of common sense,” said Sachin Chheda, an ally of Evers who is the director of the Fair Elections Project in Wisconsin. “Never has it been clearer that the US Supreme Court majority will do anything it can to advance Republican interests, rather than the law, the Constitution, and the will of the people.”

The Supreme Court has already agreed to consider the role race may play in drawing voting districts in a case from Alabama that it will hear in its next term, which starts in October. In that case, the court reinstated a congressional map that had been drawn by the state Legislature, blocking a ruling from a federal court that the map diluted the power of Black voters.

The Alabama case differed from the Wisconsin one in at least two ways: It involved federal rather than state elections and a ruling from a federal rather than a state court.

In a second unsigned order Wednesday, without noted dissents, the court rejected a separate emergency application concerning Wisconsin’s congressional districts.

The practical consequences of the order were likely to be minor, as the state Supreme Court said it chose the new congressional map, which was also drawn by Evers, because it hewed most closely to one drawn by Republicans in 2011. The state’s House delegation is currently split 5-3 in favor of the GOP, though Republicans are favored to win a sixth seat under the new maps.



