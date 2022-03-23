Watch: Senator Booker’s impassioned words on historic nomination bring Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson used a tissue to wipe away tears during an impassioned and emotional speech by Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, the only Black member of the committee.

The Democrat said that said “nobody is going to steal my joy” when it comes to the historic nature of Jackson’s nomination.

Pushing back against Republican contentions that her nomination was the result of dark money and far-left groups, Booker said she got where she is “how every Black woman in America who has gotten anywhere has” — through hard work and determination.