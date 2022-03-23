fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch: Senator Booker’s impassioned words on historic nomination bring Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears

By Bloomberg NewsUpdated March 23, 2022, 38 minutes ago
While listening to Senator Cory Booker speak, Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's eyes filled with tears during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson used a tissue to wipe away tears during an impassioned and emotional speech by Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, the only Black member of the committee.

The Democrat said that said “nobody is going to steal my joy” when it comes to the historic nature of Jackson’s nomination.

Pushing back against Republican contentions that her nomination was the result of dark money and far-left groups, Booker said she got where she is “how every Black woman in America who has gotten anywhere has” — through hard work and determination.

Senator Cory Booker embraced Senator Mazie Hirono, left, and Representative Barbara Lee, right, after Booker spoke during the confirmation hearing for US Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.Anna Moneymaker/Getty
Senator Cory Booker, center right, hugged Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's parents Johnny Brown, center left, and Ellery Brown, below, following an impassioned speech by Booker during Jackson's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Booker’s appeal came after multiple Republican senators including Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, and Ted Cruz continued the aggressive line of questioning on Jackson’s history of sentencing child pornography crimes in an attempt to depict Jackson as soft on crime.

Advertisement

“You have earned this spot. You are worthy,” Booker said. “You are a great American.”

Watch Booker’s speech:

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Twitter that “there was barely a dry eye” as Booker spoke.

Members of the audience became emotional during an impassioned speech by Senator Cory Booker.Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video