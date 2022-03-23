Watch: Senator Booker’s impassioned words on historic nomination bring Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson used a tissue to wipe away tears during an impassioned and emotional speech by Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, the only Black member of the committee.
The Democrat said that said “nobody is going to steal my joy” when it comes to the historic nature of Jackson’s nomination.
Pushing back against Republican contentions that her nomination was the result of dark money and far-left groups, Booker said she got where she is “how every Black woman in America who has gotten anywhere has” — through hard work and determination.
Booker’s appeal came after multiple Republican senators including Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, and Ted Cruz continued the aggressive line of questioning on Jackson’s history of sentencing child pornography crimes in an attempt to depict Jackson as soft on crime.
“You have earned this spot. You are worthy,” Booker said. “You are a great American.”
Watch Booker’s speech:
Sen. @CoryBooker to Judge Jackson: "I'm not letting anybody in the Senate steal my joy...Don't worry, my sister. Don't worry. God has got you. How do I know that? Because you're here and I know what it's taken for you to sit in that seat." pic.twitter.com/m7cGjLrftZ— CSPAN (@cspan) March 23, 2022
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Twitter that “there was barely a dry eye” as Booker spoke.
There was barely a dry eye in the Senate Judiciary Committee just now. That’s what happens when you have a nominee who inspires this nation—just like @SenBooker inspires us every day.— Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) March 23, 2022