Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win, witness testifies

“We wanted to cause as much a disruption as possible to prevent Joe Biden from getting into office. It didn't have to be,” he said of striking before the election. “It was just preferred.”

Ty Garbin didn’t say why they thought an abduction that fall would stop Biden from defeating then-president Trump.

A man who pleaded guilty to planning a kidnapping of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told jurors Wednesday he and his allies wanted to attack before the 2020 election to prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

Garbin, 26, is a critical witness for prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with conspiracy: Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

Advertisement

The group was arrested a month before the election, a stunning bust near the end of the national campaign. Investigators said the men were antigovernment extremists who were trying to come up with $4,000 for an explosive to blow up a bridge in Northern Michigan during an abduction.

They were angry about Whitmer's statewide COVID-19 restrictions and generally disgusted with politicians, according to trial evidence.

The testimony has linked — at times indirectly — the kidnapping plot to a series of events, especially right-wing protests at the Michigan Capitol and elsewhere in response to pandemic orders. Challenges to the results of the 2020 presidential election followed, culminating in the US Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Garbin said a kidnapping would be the “ignition” for civil war “and hopefully other states or other groups would follow suit.”

He explained the Whitmer scheme to jurors, taking them through days of training, secret messages, and a late night trip to her weekend home. He talked about how he built a “shoot house” with wood, tarps, and scrap materials so the men could practice an eventual assault.

The goal was "to kidnap the governor,” Garbin told a prosecutor.

Advertisement

“There was no question in your mind that everybody knew?” Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler asked.

“No question,” Garbin said.

The jury has heard from FBI agents and an informant who secretly recorded hours of incriminating conversations. But Garbin's testimony was significant because it came from someone who pleaded guilty and said he was a willing participant in the plan to snatch Whitmer. Another man who pleaded guilty, Kaleb Franks, will also testify.

Defense lawyers claim the men were entrapped by the government.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Man wanted in Jan. 6 riot has asylum in Belarus

A US citizen wanted by the FBI on charges including assaulting police officers at the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been granted asylum in Belarus, state media for the repressive Eastern European country announced.

Evan Neumann, a former California resident whom prosecutors in Washington have accused of more than a dozen crimes, including striking police officers and using a metal barricade as a battering ram, left the United States soon after the riot last year.

After crossing into Belarus near the southwestern city of Pinsk in August, Neumann formally applied for asylum, according to state media. Belarusian authorities confirmed Tuesday that the request had been granted, airing footage on Belta, the state news agency, that appeared to show Neumann, 49, formally signing an immigration document.

“Now you are completely under the protection of the Republic of Belarus,” said an official identified by Belta as Yuriy Brazinskiy, an immigration official in Brest, the city where Neumann is living.

Advertisement

The FBI said in an e-mail that Neumann was still wanted but declined to comment further.

The small Eastern European nation has been headed for almost three decades by Alexander Lukashenko, who has wielded his power to violently crack down on thousands of people protesting an election in 2020 that many Western nations called rigged.

Neumann, who owns a bag-making company and had resided in Mill Valley, Calif., has denied striking officers, or committing any crimes, and has said in interviews with Belarusian state media that he traveled to Europe in February 2021 on a business trip, passing through several European countries before settling in Ukraine, a country he had previously visited, for four months.

But he felt that the Ukrainian authorities were tracking him, he said, and decided to go to Belarus, which he described as “against the West.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Trump pulls support for Alabama’s Brooks

Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew his endorsement of Republican Representative Mo Brooks in the US Senate race in Alabama, accusing the fierce Trump supporter, who spoke at the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally, of making a “horrible mistake” by abandoning talk of the 2020 election.

In a statement, Trump said Brooks went “woke” when he suggested focusing on future elections and stopping talk about the former president’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the last presidential election. Trump cited Brooks’s comment of “put that behind you.”

In a lengthy response, Brooks made the startling claim that Trump asked him to “rescind” the 2020 election; blamed then-Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, saying he manipulated Trump, and argued that he was the only conservative in the Senate race.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON POST

Manafort removed from plane over passport issue

Former Trump adviser Paul Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport, officials said Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed that Manafort was removed from the Emirates Airline flight without incident Sunday night but directed further questions to Customs and Border Protection. That agency did not immediately respond to an e-mail Wednesday seeking comment.

A lawyer who has represented Manafort did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Wednesday.

Manafort, 72, led former president Donald Trump’s campaign for several months during the 2016 presidential race but was ousted in August of that year after revelations about his business dealings in Ukraine.

He was later indicted on a broad array of financial crimes as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. He was convicted by a jury in August 2018 and later pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington.

In May 2020, Manafort was released from a low-security prison where he was serving a more than seven-year federal sentence amid concerns about the coronavirus.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



