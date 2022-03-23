Affordable, accessible health care: piece of cake (not really)

Maybe it’s because Massachusetts is home to some of the best plans in the nation . Or maybe it was the tremendous support the health plans gave their members, providers, and employers during the pandemic, including prompt access to telehealth services and free testing and treatment.

In his March 21 op-ed , Abdallah Fayyad asked, “Does anyone actually like their health care plan?” As it turns out, most people actually do. A poll conducted last month found that of 91 percent of Massachusetts residents who expressed satisfaction with their health plan, 59 percent are very or completely satisfied, and close to 3 out of 4 residents would recommend their plan to a friend or family member.

Frustration is warranted, but Mass. health plans are not the problem

This is not to say that Fayyad’s frustration with the health system is unwarranted. A $1,000 bill for a 2-mile ambulance ride is a real-life reflection of what our state’s health care watchdogs have found repeatedly: It’s the prices charged for health care services, not the utilization of those services, that remain the most significant factor driving health care costs.

If we really want to make health care more affordable, we must address the underlying cost drivers, including reining in prices charged by providers, putting a stop to skyrocketing prescription drug costs, prohibiting provider expansions or mergers that drive up costs without improving quality, and ending surprise billing and facility fees by providers and ambulance companies.

Only then will we truly make health care more affordable for all.

Lora Pellegrini

President and CEO

Massachusetts Association of Health Plans

Boston





Shed more light on single-payer push in Mass.

Abdallah Fayyad’s op-ed “Does anyone actually like their health care plan?” illustrates the health-threatening burdens faced even by those with “good” insurance, and why we need a universal health care, or single-payer, system such as those in every other industrialized country. Our patchwork of for-profit employment-linked insurance is designed to minimize costs for insurance companies even if it means raising costs for consumers, employers, and the government.

However, Fayyad fails to mention the current legislative efforts to pass “Medicare for All” bills in Massachusetts. He writes that a “major health care overhaul is not on the Democrats’ agenda for now.” This may be true at the federal level, but not in Massachusetts, where more than 40 percent of legislators have cosponsored the Medicare for All bills, and where the state party platform states that the Democrats will fight for a single-payer program “because health care is a human right.”

The Globe’s lack of coverage of these bills is disappointing and puzzling. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgent need for a universal public health system such as Medicare, and the Globe has covered the problems well. Why not the solution that is being discussed right now in the Massachusetts Legislature?

Bonnie L. Shepard

Wellfleet

Cofounder, Cape Cod Coalition for Universal Health Care

Jon Weissman

Granby

Cochair, Mass-Care: the Massachusetts Campaign for Single Payer Health Care

This letter was cosigned by six other people who are active in this advocacy effort.