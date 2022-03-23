Hot market in NFL for QBs, and still no Kaepernick

I was disappointed to see that nowhere in Christopher L. Gasper’s March 13 Sports column, “A quarterback league like never before,” was there any mention of Colin Kaepernick. While the NFL continues to give jobs to others, including some who have been accused of sexual misconduct, if not outright assault, there appears to be no team willing to give Kaepernick a shot, despite his past performance that is at least as good as some of the current field of QBs.

This continued hypocrisy is a big part of why I no longer watch football.