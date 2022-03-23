The state, under a lame duck governor, should not be taking over BPS now

I doubt it. Given the longstanding bromance between Walsh, who is now the US Labor secretary, and Governor Charlie Baker, it’s hard to imagine Boston facing that level of state interference — especially during Baker’s last year in office. But the lame duck governor is threatening to do just that to Mayor Michelle Wu, the first woman and person of color to win election to that office.

The state’s interest in putting Boston into receivership is supposedly all about the children. But it feels like there’s more than that to this impending act of imperialism. With a state takeover comes the ability to rework the city’s contract with the teachers union, an outcome that just so happens to coincide with Baker’s contempt for unions and his general lack of confidence in public schools. In 2016, he got behind a statewide ballot campaign to increase the number of charter schools in Massachusetts, but unions fought it and voters rejected it. Now comes a new effort, backed by his friends at the conservative-leaning Pioneer Institute, to take over the Boston schools.

Receivership would take a big item — fixing the city’s long-troubled school system — off Wu’s to-do list. But I take her at her word when she says she doesn’t want that. “Receivership would be counterproductive in light of our ongoing transition and in light of the progress we’re making in collaboration with the state,” she told the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which has launched a second audit of the system in what seems designed to fast-track the road to receivership.

Why now, this push for the state to take over Boston schools? State Representative Nika Elugardo, whose district includes Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, and Roslindale, and who opposes receivership, said it represents the top-down perspective of the Baker administration, especially that of education commissioner Jeff Riley, who, she said, always thinks he knows best.

“When I talk to him, his whole ethic is that people should do what I say. . . . That’s not leadership, or maybe it was in 1950s white man America.” Elugardo said she saw that same attitude in the state’s “tone-deaf” response to how schools should handle the COVID-19 crisis. Riley, she said, “should keep his hands fully off our district. . . . Mayor Wu deserves a chance to implement the vision she got the mandate to implement.”

If the latest state review provides Boston with a template for more change — fine. If it’s the road to receivership, that’s wrong. Baker is on his way out the door, and a new governor will be elected in November; a Democrat will be less inclined to take marching orders from the Pioneer Institute. Meanwhile, there’s no evidence the state is equipped to manage any miracle turnaround in Boston, given its track record in Lawrence, Holyoke, and Southbridge.

As reported by the Bay State Banner, City Councilor at Large Julia Mejia, who accompanied Wu on Tuesday to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting, reminded board members that “Southbridge and Holyoke are the worst-performing and second-worst performing districts in the state.” As Mejia also noted, Lawrence — where Riley once served as the state-appointed receiver, or de facto superintendent — is now ranked in the lowest sixth percent of schools in the state, after an initial uptick. By the way, Lawrence is trying to regain control of its schools. But a school under receivership is not unlike “Hotel California,” where, as the Eagles sing, “We are programmed to receive. You can check out any time you like / But you can never leave!”

Yes, the Boston school system has serious problems, which were documented in a state audit three years ago. Progress has been made, but there’s still a long way to go. As a recent Globe editorial noted, school buses are still unreliable. Too many Black and Latino students are being tracked into segregated special education classes. New questions have been raised about the district’s graduation rate. There are system-wide disparities that need to be addressed; meanwhile, some parents are unhappy about changes to exam school admissions. Now that Wu is mayor, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is departing, and a search for a new superintendent is underway. So this is clearly a time of transition and challenge.

But Wu, like Walsh, should be given a chance to set her own agenda and be judged on that. The quest for quality education in Boston should be all about the children. It shouldn’t be about the politics of Baker’s relationship with the mayor, or the politics of the next governor.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.