With proposed new mission statement, UMass Boston gets real

Re “UMass Boston’s idea of a new mission statement is astonishingly wrongheaded”: In response to the March 13 letter from Arthur Gelb, former member of the Board of Regents of Higher Education in Massachusetts, who dismisses the University of Massachusetts Boston’s new draft mission statement as unworthy of inclusion for the “real world,” I have to ask: What real world?

The very real world of poverty, hunger, homelessness, war, greed, hate, violence, racism, misogyny, injustice, famine, drought, inequality, prison, crime, lack of health care, and overconsumption side by side with desperate need?

A world incapable of doing what everybody knows needs to be done regarding global warming and clean air and water?