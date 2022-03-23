With proposed new mission statement, UMass Boston gets real

Re “UMass Boston’s idea of a new mission statement is astonishingly wrongheaded”: In response to the March 13 letter from Arthur Gelb, former member of the Board of Regents of Higher Education in Massachusetts, who dismisses the University of Massachusetts Boston’s new draft mission statement as unworthy of inclusion for the “real world,” I have to ask: What real world?
The very real world of poverty, hunger, homelessness, war, greed, hate, violence, racism, misogyny, injustice, famine, drought, inequality, prison, crime, lack of health care, and overconsumption side by side with desperate need?
A world incapable of doing what everybody knows needs to be done regarding global warming and clean air and water?
A world where we watch species after species go extinct, knowing full well we are capable of preventing this? Knowing full well it is both our fault and our fate?
Perhaps the “real world” Gelb refers to is much more comfortable. But it is not the real world.
All institutions, especially those involved in education, must urgently address this. Or we just fiddle our way through the fire.
John Lambiase
Swampscott