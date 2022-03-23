Al Horford, Celtics oldest player, thanks medical staff for keeping him healthy and ready to play

The 35-year-old forward, who entered Wednesday’s game against the Jazz averaging 10 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, said he feels good and ready for the stretch run.

The Celtics have dealt with plenty of absences this season, but in recent months their oldest player, Al Horford , has been consistently available, ready and productive. Since being sidelined because of COVID-19 in mid-December, Horford has played in 40 of the Celtics last 41 games.

“Our medical group has done an unbelievable job with me this year,” Horford said. “As you can see, I’ve been available, I’ve been able to play, I haven’t had many issues. I’ve been very happy with the job that I’ve been putting in in the treatment room, weight room, all those things that I’m doing to put me on the floor. So I’m in a really good place with that.”

Horford is averaging 28.9 minutes per game, essentially equal to his last season with the Celtics, in 2018-19. He’d like to maintain his current rhythm, but he also knows when it will be most important to be at his best.

“Obviously, I know that playoffs are coming,” Horford said. “We’ve been playing at a pretty high rate, so I’m sure that at some point or another, I’m going to have to take a game or whatever, something like that, to make sure that I’m at my best moving forward.”

Rest, but not too much

Coach Ime Udoka said he will consider opportunities to rest all of his top players down the stretch. But the Celtics are locked in a battle for seeding that is unlikely to be cleared up until the final days of the regular season.

Star forward Jayson Tatum is playing a career-high 36.3 minutes per game.

“You want to, obviously, be well-rested and healthy going into the playoffs,” Udoka said, “but not take away what we’ve improved on and areas we still need to get better at, as well as building up playoff minutes. And so it’s a balance there. The 36 or 37 that [Tatum] is at, that’s going to probably increase to 39-40 in the playoffs. So we don’t want him to be too rested where he’s going into the playoffs and take that spike in minutes and he’s tired after a seven-game series or whatever. So it’s a balance there. But nights off, you want to find a full night off, not a 25-minute night. And so that’s what we’ll look at over the next few games.”

Williams, Smart in lineup

Robert Williams (knee) and guard Marcus Smart (illness) returned to face the Jazz on Wednesday after missing Monday’s win against the Thunder. Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas and Sam Hauser were recalled from the Maine Celtics.

