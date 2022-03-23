Brittney Griner receives first visit from US Embassy official, said to be ‘doing as well as can expected’

Brittney Griner , the WNBA star who has been detained in Russia since mid-February, was visited by a US Embassy official Wednesday and “is doing as well as can be expected,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a news conference. “The consular officer who visited with Brittney Griner was able to verify that she is doing as well as can be expected under these very difficult circumstances,” Price said. “We’ll continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly and that her rights are respected.” Griner was arrested Feb. 17, accused by Russian officials of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport near Moscow, an offense that could carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. A seven-time WNBA all-star, Griner was returning at the time to Russia, where she plays for UMMC Ekaterinburg during her offseasons from the Phoenix Mercury. Since the two-time Olympic gold medalist was taken into custody, her situation was complicated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Last week, her arrest was extended until May 19 in a Moscow court hearing, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New York Yankees as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill and will be sidelined for up to a week. She will not be available for her first scheduled spring training game Thursday with Class A Tampa. The 34-year-old Balkovec didn’t sustain a concussion but has facial swelling, the Yankees said . She was involved in a hitting drill in an indoor cage at the minor league complex when she was hurt. Balkovec is scheduled to manage her first regular-season game on April 8 at Lakeland ... The Texas Rangers renewed the contract of All-Star outfielder Adolis Garcia for the 2022 season , and signed their 28 other pre-arbitration eligible players to one-year deals.

Advertisement

TENNIS

Ashleigh Barty announces retirement

Ashleigh Barty, the Women’s Tennis Association’s top-ranked player and the winner of this year’s Australian Open, announced that she is retiring. “Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis,” Barty, a 25-year-old Australian, wrote in an Instagram post . “. . . I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together.” In her post, Barty said she was “spent” and wanted to “chase other dreams.”

Advertisement

Naomi Osaka cheered in Miami Open win

Naomi Osaka was greeted by some cheers when she walked onto the court, then got significantly louder ones when her work for the day was done. Maybe the comforts of home helped. Flashing the level of play that vaulted her to No. 1 in the world not too long ago, Osaka had little trouble in beating Astra Sharma of Australia 6-3, 6-4 — the first full day of play at the Miami Open.

HOCKEY

NHL voids Knights-Ducks Evgenii Dadonov trade

The NHL scrapped the trade of winger Evgenii Dadonov from Vegas to Anaheim over his no-trade list in an embarrassing end to a saga that dragged on more than 48 hours past the deadline and left the Golden Knights in a salary cap bind as they fight for a playoff spot. The league voided the deal and said Dadonov’s limited no-trade clause “had not been complied with.”

Advertisement

BASKETBALL

Nuggets extend Michael Malone’s contract

The Nuggets have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with coach Michael Malone. Terms of the extension announced were not released by the team. Malone was under contract through the 2022-23 season. Over seven years in Denver, Malone has won 309 regular-season games, a total that ranks third in franchise history behind only Doug Moe and George Karl.

MISCELLANY

Chelsea allowed to sell some tickets again

The British government will allow Chelsea to sell some tickets again after easing the terms of its sanctioning license, ensuring the Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid is not played at an empty Stamford Bridge while denying the west London club the ability to gain financially. The reigning European and world champions had been banned from selling tickets after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing invasion on Ukraine. Chelsea has been granted a license to continue operating as a club but with strict limitations on its commercial ventures and ability to generate revenue ... Russian Olympic athletes who participated in a rally supporting Putin and the invasion of Ukraine are facing a backlash, with one losing a sponsorship deal and facing a disciplinary investigation. Olympic champion swimmer Evgeny Rylov is under investigation from the sport’s governing body, known as FINA, for attending the event. Rylov also lost his endorsement deal with swimwear manufacturer Speedo because of his involvement in the pro-Putin rally ... UEFA is exploring fresh sanctions to thwart Russia’s attempt to host soccer’s European Championship after the country launched a surprising bid , one month after invading its neighbor and seeing its teams suspended from international competitions over the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement







