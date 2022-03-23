Celtics put on a clinic against Jazz

“I think our guys are OK as far as that,” he said.

But Udoka brushed off the suggestion. He pointed out how dominant his team had been during its four-game trip. He didn’t see a reason that should change.

Before the Celtics faced the Jazz on Wednesday, coach Ime Udoka was asked about the challenges presented by the first game after a Western Conference road trip. After all the flights and time zone shifts and seven nights away from home, the first game back home can lead to some grogginess.

Then the Celtics took the floor and proved their coach right. They made their first 10 shots, stopped Utah from doing anything even remotely similar, and rolled to yet another dominant win against another playoff team, 125-97. Boston has won 21 of its last 24 games, with the vast majority being about as lopsided as this one.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had 26 points apiece to lead the Celtics (46-28). Robert Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart dished out 13 assists. The Celtics made 59 percent of their shots and 52.8 percent of their 3-pointers. The Celtics also dished out 37 assists, blocked 10 shots, and held the Jazz to 22.2 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Observations from the game:

⋅Tatum started the game by swishing a 3-pointer from the left arc, and that turned out to be a sign of things to come. Nearly eight minutes passed before Boston missed a shot. It was 10 for 10 from the field, 6 for 6 from the 3-point line and 2 for 2 from the foul line before Brown missed a running layup with 4:05 left.

⋅This was not just a matter of players catching fire and hitting tough shots in isolation situations, however. The ball was moved quickly and with a purpose, with Smart serving as the conductor. Boston had assists on 21 of 25 first-half baskets, with Smart registering 10 of them.

Advertisement

⋅ In the first half the backups built on their strong play from the road trip. Payton Pritchard drilled both of his 3-pointers and pulled down an offensive rebound over two taller Jazz players before scoring inside. Derrick White whipped an alley-oop pass to Robert Williams from beyond the 3-point line. Daniel Theis connected on a 3-pointer and then smothered a Jordan Clarkson dunk attempt, much to the crowd’s delight.

⋅ Any time a team shoots 62.5 percent from the field and 63.2 percent from the 3-point line in a half, as the Celtics did Wednesday, offense will get everyone’s attention. But there can be a tendency to ease up a bit at the other end of the floor when every shot seems to be falling, and the Celtics did not do that. The defense remained on a string. During one sequence, Theis did well to tie up Clarkson in the post. Clarkson then regained possession, and with Theis holding his ground, Pritchard sprinted over and ripped the ball away.

⋅ There’s been a lot of chatter about the possible Defensive Player of the Year candidacies of Smart and Williams. On Wednesday, they faced a three-time winner in Jazz center Rudy Gobert, and certainly stated their cases. Williams had four blocks through three quarters, including one powerful sequence. He swatted an Eric Paschall layup attempt into the stands, and on the same possession blocked a Donovan Mitchell attempt at the rim.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.