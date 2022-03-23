Chiefs ship Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill to Dolphins in latest mega trade

Hill, 28, will receive a four-year, $120 million contract extension from the Dolphins as part of the trade, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed. Hill will make $75 million over the first three years of the deal. The contract was negotiated by Rosenhaus after the Chiefs gave Hill’s representatives permission to seek a trade.

The trade package for Hill, a six-time Pro Bowl selection for the Chiefs, includes first- and second-round picks. The Dolphins also are sending a pair of fourth-rounders and sixth-rounder to Kansas City, according to one person with knowledge of the deliberations.

The blockbuster NFL trades keep coming. Speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill became the latest star player involved in an attention-grabbing deal when the Kansas City Chiefs agreed Wednesday to trade him to the Miami Dolphins for five draft choices, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations.

He becomes the latest standout NFL player to be traded in recent weeks following quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan, and Carson Wentz, fellow wide receivers Davante Adams and Amari Cooper, and pass rusher Khalil Mack. Trades of prominent quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo could be still to come.

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit teaming up for THF

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the announcing team when Prime Video takes over the “Thursday Night Football” package in September.

Michaels moves to Prime from NBC. His contract with NBC ended last month after he was in the booth for his 11th Super Bowl.

“This is the new frontier in sports television and to be a part of the launch at this point in my career is both exciting and stimulating,” Michaels said in a statement . “The NFL is the king of unscripted television, and I’m looking forward to joining Kirk to bring fans more dramatic episodes on Thursday nights this fall.”

Herbstreit, who has been with ESPN since 1996, will remain the network’s lead college football analyst and do NFL games for Prime. ESPN also announced that Herbstreit had signed a multi-year extension.

Amazon will pay $1 billion a season to carry the games for 11 years. Prime Video’s first regular-season game will be on Sept. 15. The NFL expects to announce its schedule in early May after the draft.

Cowboys continue trend of re-signing own free agents

The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, and punter Bryan Anger, bringing to 12 the number of free agents they have retained.

The Cowboys are sticking with the same offseason formula used in recent years, choosing less-expensive options over bigger names with pricier contracts. They haven’t given a big-money deal in free agency to a player outside the organization in a decade.

Dallas offered defensive end Randy Gregory a $70 million, five-year contract to stay with the Cowboys, but he chose Denver instead ...

The San Francisco 49ers re-signed free agent defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year contract... The Detroit Lions have addressed pressing needs, signing cornerback Mike Hughes and linebacker Chris Board. Detroit announced the moves , adding depth where it is needed on defense.