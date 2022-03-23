‘Fortunate Friars’ living in moment with top seed Kansas next

“The narrative on doubt and luck and this and that, yeah, it plays on you,” Cooley said. “The players will come in the locker room and talk about it, and I tongue-in-cheek it a little bit, but, you know, you got some older guys out there just willing to try to compete for respect. I don’t have to be liked, but I’ll be damned if you’re not going to respect me.”

It helped create a narrative about the Friars: that despite earning 25 victories and winning a Big East regular-season championship, they had simply been more lucky than good because of an 11-2 record in games decided by five points or less.

The Friars (27-5) used that as fuel as they held off South Dakota State and then blew past Richmond to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 1997.

Yet, after limiting its first two opponents to just 54 points per game — the second-fewest allowed of the remaining teams — Providence again finds itself as an underdog as it prepares to meet top seed Kansas (30-6) on Friday with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

At this point, the tag of “Fortunate Friars” is a moniker Cooley and his veteran team don’t mind claiming.

“The DNA in that locker room is trust. It’s toughness. It’s playing with an edge, playing with a chip. We’re still the team that was picked seventh (in the Big East). We’re still the team that everybody talked about, well this team didn’t have this main guy, this team didn’t have that one,” Cooley said. “We never talked about what we don’t have. We appreciate what we do have. We know who we are and you have to get lucky to advance in a lot of these games. It’s tournament play. And what I’m proud of our guys is we saved our best for the moment.”

Villanova to face Michigan again at site of 2018 title

Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels, and Villanova are back in the city of the Alamo for the first time since winning the national championship there four years ago. Even the opponent is the same, though in a different arena for this somewhat unexpected Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan.

Gillespie and Samuels, true freshmen during that 2018 NCAA Tournament title run, are now graduate students and four-year starters who got an extra season of eligibility because of the pandemic.

“We were just role guys on a team with six guys who had been in big games before. So we learned a lot from those guys and the preparation that it takes to get to that point,” Gillespie said Wednesday. “Now that we’re back in San Antonio, it doesn’t really ... like the two don’t really correlate.”

Gillespie, a third-team All-American and the Wildcats’ leading scorer at 16 points per game, has started 121 games since having four points and five rebounds in 20 minutes during that 2018 title game. Samuels only got on the floor for the final 10 seconds of the 79-62 win, but has since started 110 games.

“Different situation. Just same place, same team, entirely different team,” Samuels said. “But it is pretty cool to see how things lined up.”

Second-seeded Villanova (28-7) and No. 11 seed Michigan (19-14) meet in a South Region semifinal Thursday night at AT&T Center, about three miles from the Alamodome that hosted the 2018 title game. The Wildcats were also the 2016 champs, in Houston, about 200 miles away.

Top seed Arizona (33-3) plays No. 5 seed Houston (31-5) in the other South semi. The Wildcats had to survive overtime against TCU in the second round. The Cougars, a Final Four team last season, are much closer to home after starting this NCAA tourney in Pittsburgh.

Kansas reunion at Sweet 16 sign of times in college hoops

There will be quite a reunion when Kansas and Providence join Iowa State and Miami at the Sweet 16 in Chicago this week, and it perfectly demonstrates the transient nature of college basketball these days.

The top-seeded Jayhawks, who face the Friars in the first Midwest Region semifinal Friday night, have on their bench sharp-shooter Jalen Coleman-Lands, who was part of the mass exodus from the Cyclones after last season.

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger countered by landing Tristan Enaruna, who played for the Jayhawks last season. Enaruna will line up in the other regional semifinal Friday night against Hurricanes guard Charlie Moore, whose career odyssey began at Cal and included a pit stop with the Jayhawks before spending the past two seasons at DePaul.

“I’m happy for T.J. and Iowa State and more so for Tristan — he gets a chance to play in the Sweet 16,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “And I’m really happy for Charlie to get to play in the Sweet 16.”

Just about every team left in the NCAA Tournament has at least one key player who transferred from a four-year school. And while that was once a relative rarity because transfers would then have to sit out an entire year rules changes the past few years have made it easier than ever for players to continue their careers elsewhere.

Or in the case of Moore, bounce through three other Division I schools before landing in the Sweet 16 with the ‘Canes.

“I worked hard to get to this moment. I feel like I’m a good enough player to be here,” he said. “I never wondered about anything. I never really tried to worry about anything. I just tried to take it one moment at a time. And I feel like I did that.”

Mathurin says he has tried to apologize to TCU dancer

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin said Wednesday that he has attempted to apologize to a TCU dance team member after a video widely circulated on social media showed the Pac-12 player of the year possibly making contact with her after the Wildcats’ second-round victory.

Mathurin didn’t say what response, if any, he got from an email he sent through the TCU athletic department when trying to relay his apology.

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement earlier Wednesday that Mathurin didn’t recall any contact.

TCU athletic department officials didn’t immediately respond Wednesday when asked about the Arizona player and AD statements. The program has made no public comments about the incident since returning home from the game, and the school has not identified the dancer.

The short video clip shows Mathurin stopping and looking up toward the stands, and then after a bow he raises up with his arms spread fully apart. As he turns toward the tunnel, he appears to be looking the opposite way with his arms still outstretched when his left hand goes near the woman’s chest, though it is unclear if there is any contact. The dancer remained still and had no visible reaction in the short clip that first appeared on social media soon after the game ended.