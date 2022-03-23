A look at Trevor Story’s first day with the Red Sox

A small ensemble tracked Story, who signed on a six-year, $140 million deal, as he moved between fields with fellow infielders Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and Bobby Dalbec.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Trevor Story was introduced on Wednesday morning as a Red Sox , but it was on the backfields of Fenway South that the 29-year-old started checking off a series of career firsts: New team, new spring training homebase, new fanbase, new position.

As the four took batting practice, during which Story crushed some pitches down the left-field line, a vision formed: an infield that could combine for 120 homers or more.

Advertisement

“Bobby may end up with the most of everyone,” said one member of the organization.

The quartet’s transition to Field 2 for infield work afforded fans their first opportunity to solicit autographs from Story.

He signed a few balls but, before jogging away to join his teammates, assured the fans that he’d be back to get to the rest of them.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The infield work was Story’s debut as a Red Sox second baseman.

As coaches Andy Fox and Ramón Vázquez sprayed groundballs to the group, manager Alex Cora – whose reliable infield defense was a critical part of his 14-year big league career – stood watch with a fungo bat.

As Story took groundballs, a young fan sought immediate feedback on Story’s move off his lifelong position of shortstop.

“How’s second base treating you?” the kid yelled.

Story flashed a thumbs up.

As he practiced force-play throws to second, Cora offered his own encouragement.

Trevor Story (left) took ground balls at second while manager Alex Cora (right) watched. Alex Speier/Globe Staff

“You look like you’ve been doing it forever!” shouted the manager.

As Story progressed to practicing 4-6-3 double plays, his first toss to Bogaerts at second elicited an enthusiastic shout. After his next, Devers gave his own assessment.

“Perfect!” he yelled.

Advertisement

Devers explained the sort of feedback he wanted to offer his new teammate.

“We know the type of player he is, the type of athlete he is. He’s a special athlete. He’s going to be able to adjust to it just fine. We’re going to support him as well, but we know he’s going to be able to pick it up pretty quickly,” he said. “It’s really exciting. I’m really happy. We all know how great of a player Bogey is and playing alongside him for as long as I have, I know what he’s capable of. Being able to take the field with Trevor, we know the type of star he is as well. It’s been really fun. I’m really excited for this season.”

After the conclusion of a crisp session of infield work, Story adjourned – stopping, as he’d promised, to sign autographs for those who’d waited for him before heading back to his new clubhouse and his new team.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.