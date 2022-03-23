Meet this year’s Cinderella team in the NCAA men’s bracket: Saint Peter’s

Meet Saint Peter’s, perhaps the unlikeliest college squad ever to crash the greatest basketball party of them all. With the NCAA Tournament underway again, Saint Peter’s is the belle of the ball, its appearance in Philadelphia for the Sweet 16 projecting like that old “Sesame Street” ditty, “One Of These Things (Is Not Like The Other).”

There’s a new Cinderella in town, and she’s coming for your glass slipper. March Madness has done it again.

In the bracket is UCLA, Pac-12 power with 11 national championships. There’s North Carolina, ACC darling with six national championships. There’s Purdue, Big Ten stalwart with two Final Four appearances and 33 tournament bids overall.

And then there’s Saint Peter’s, making its fourth NCAA appearance from the one-bid Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The tiny urban school with a 30-acre campus in Jersey City has a coach in Shaheen Holloway who preaches defense and a roster that listens to him, a merry but determined band of 15th–seeded Peacocks ready to do to No. 3 Purdue what they already did to No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State.

“This is as good a run — and I know Sha is saying, ‘We’re still going, this isn’t over’ — but this is just tremendous, as good as anything I can remember,” said Tommy Amaker, the Harvard coach who knows a thing or three about NCAA Tournament magic. “There have been a few other 15s that have advanced, but there’s nothing more impressive to me than this.”

“This” is exactly what makes the NCAA Tournament so uniquely thrilling. The smallest school in the field, sitting in the shadow of the biggest city on the map, with an undergraduate population of 2,300 and a newly refurbished gym christened the Run Baby Run Arena (more on that later) that could fit inside the other teams’ home courts, with a budget that wouldn’t cover the assistant coaching staff at a place like Kentucky, still in the field. Are you really rooting for anyone else?

“I just think if you haven’t seen Saint Peter’s, if you haven’t been in that area or know that area a little more, you can’t fully appreciate what this is about,” Amaker said.

Coach Shaheen Holloway's team went 16-11 in the regular season, then won the MAAC tournament to reach the NCAAs. Dylan Buell/Getty

Amaker understands as well as anyone how ridiculous the odds were against this happening. He started his head coaching career just a few miles up the New Jersey Turnpike at Seton Hall, taking over in 1997 as the Big East’s youngest-ever head coach, then 31.

That’s where Amaker got to know the Peacocks’ current coach. The two of them engineered a thrilling March run for the Pirates in 2000, reaching the Sweet 16, a young coach and a senior point guard forging a friendship that remains to this day.

“Obviously I’m so proud of him,” Amaker said. “He is so deserving. He’s always had a gift of engaging others.”

Amaker inherited Holloway from the previous coaching staff, and there were plenty of early bumps for the new coach and the star player.

Holloway was an electrifying and dynamic playmaker who, at all of 5 feet 10 inches, also was a supreme scorer and a sublime on-the-ball defender who’d been the MVP of the 1996 McDonald’s All-American High School Game (on a roster that included Kobe Bryant).

As an assistant coach at Duke Amaker had tried to recruit Holloway, but when the New York native chose to stay close to home, it was as big a coup for Seton Hall as P.J. Carlesimo taking the team to the 1989 national championship game.

It all came together in Holloway’s senior year, and with superior skills and a scintillating smile, he earned his first glass slipper. His coast-to-coast floater with 1.9 seconds left led the No. 10 Pirates past No. 7 Oregon in the first round, but unfortunately, that would prove to be the end of his magic. While Seton Hall was busy upsetting second-seeded Temple to reach the Sweet 16, Holloway sustained an ankle injury that took him out of the tournament.

Now he’s back — writing a new compelling March tale.

“I was a decent player,” said Holloway. “I’m small. People counted me out. I had something to prove every time. So I coach that way.”

He took the small job in the small pond to get his head coaching career going, ignoring warnings from friends who said to wait for a better option and believing he could find the right kind of kid to win.

There’s a longstanding myth that the best players don’t become the best coaches, perhaps because the game came too easy to them. It’s not true, of course. The best coaches can be any kind of player, so long as they can communicate their knowledge.

Holloway, with his raspy voice, detailed plans, and relentless energy, coaches a fearless team full of players with chips on their shoulders, one prepared enough on both ends of the court to stay calm across the final minutes. In other words, the same profile Amaker saw back at Seton Hall.

Amaker’s Seton Hall success would propel his coaching arc from New Jersey to Michigan and eventually to Harvard, where he has been since 2007. Of course, it all began at Duke, where he was one of the building blocks of Mike Krzyzewski’s budding dynasty, the point guard on Coach K’s first Final Four team in 1986 and an assistant coach on his first two national champions in 1991-92.

Amaker has kept himself busy in March, winning an NIT title with Michigan in 2004 and taking Harvard to the NCAA tourney four times, most recently in 2015.

“This is what the tournament has been able to do, not only for players, coaches, but also for institutions,” Amaker said. “I’m not sure you can produce or buy this type of exposure and publicity that Saint Peter’s is receiving now.

“It’s a fabulous story, and this is what the tournament has created. These are the magical moments that are possible, that make for hope for others, players, coaches, schools.

“These are the things that inspire others. They want a piece of it. And what it all means. It electrifies the institution, the community, the conference.

“Everyone is caught up in what Saint Peter’s is doing and what Shaheen is doing.”

The Peacocks returned to their campus last Sunday, greeted by a couple hundred hungover students inside their gym, the one funded by donors and named in honor of their previous basketball highlight, the 1968 team that averaged 94 points per game and upset Duke in the NIT quarterfinals.

Off they head now to Philadelphia, joining UCLA, North Carolina, and Purdue, out to prove, yet again, that they belong.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.