Once far apart, Bruins and Lightning chasing same playoff goal down stretch

Since the restart in January, the two teams have reversed roles. The Bruins have been the second-best team in hockey, going 25-9-3 over their past 37 games. The Lightning have hung in the middle of the pack at 18-10-1.

The Lightning blew through the first three months of the season with a 21-6-4. But the Bruins, 14-10-2 at the time, were at a pivot point, hoping that an up-and-down season would eventually level out.

When the league went on hiatus in December, the Tampa Bay Lightning were at the top of the NHL ladder, and the Bruins were so far down that it wouldn’t have helped to try counting how many rungs they were behind.

All the while, the gap between the two teams gradually shrunk to the point that only one point separates the two teams as they face off Thursday at TD Garden.

The Bruins currently have a stronghold on the first wild card spot, but their hot streak could push them past Toronto and Tampa Bay with the playoffs on the horizon.

“It’s nice to have that challenge in front of you where you know it’s there and you can work towards it and find ways to keep climbing,” said captain Patrice Bergeron. “It kind of pushes yourself as a team together to get those points. I think we’ve done a good job of that down the stretch and we’ll continue to do that.

“There was a big gap with you know, Toronto and Tampa, Now it seems like we’re you’re getting closer, it’s kind of nice to see it. It’s a nice challenge to have them in front of you and keep working towards that.”

Booth teams loaded up at the trade deadline. The Bruins added defenseman Hampus Lindholm in a deal with the Anaheim Ducks and defenseman Josh Brown in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. Lindholm is expected to make his debut Thursday.

The Lightning, who have lost five of their last seven, brought in forwards Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul to give them more size and physicality as they look toward the playoffs.

But over the final 19 games, both the Bruins and Lightning will be elbowing for playoff position. After Thursday, the Bruins have one more meeting with the Lighting in Tampa Bay on April 8. They play the Maple Leafs twice, including the season finale in Toronto on Apr. 29.

“Listen, it’s a strong division no matter where you finish,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Whether you’re first or fourth you’ve got a tough matchup once you’re in. I think I’d say the same about the Metro. There’s going to be no easy matchups. Our focus is getting in first and [we’ve] put ourselves in a real good spot to do that. If we can leapfrog a few teams along the way, that’s great. We’ve always said our goal is make the playoffs, win your division. We’re still focused on making the playoffs. After you get in, you want to climb up, win your division, try to get home ice, all those little things.

“At the end of the day, how much does it matter in the first round? Sometimes you’ve seen upsets in the past. So for me, it’s getting your game in order to be playing the best hockey when you can -- knock on wood -- you’re healthy when you go in. So we’re trending in that direction in terms of playing our best hockey. I think that’s why we moved up and now we’re right there with those two other teams.”

Plans for Lindholm

For his Bruins debut, Lindholm will be plugged into the top defensive pairing alongside Charlie McAvoy. Cassidy said he’ll go with that pairing for the foreseeable future, but ultimately will want to see how Lindholm works with Brandon Carlo.

“Over time we will make that switch probably just to see what it looks like,” Cassidy said. “If you know me, I probably like to see what everyone looks like at some point because that’s how you find out if there is some chemistry maybe you wouldn’t otherwise know.

With Lindholm’s arrival, Cassidy has to decide what to do with Mike Reilly, who could end up having to move to the right side if he’s paired with Derek Forbort.

“We’ve got to make a determination on the bottom pair,” Cassidy said. “If it’s Forby and Reilly, then Reilly has to play the right side. He needs to get reps there, whether he’s in or out tomorrow.”

Cassidy said he’ll make the decision Thursday morning.

“Listen, someone’s going to be unhappy tomorrow because I think they’re all doing a good job. So that’s a good problem to have.”

Bergeron probable

Patrice Bergeron skated with the team Wednesday but will need to be cleared by team doctors Thursday morning before he can return to the ice.

Bergeron has missed the past three games with an arm infection. He shed some light on the situation.

“I got an infection on my elbow and it flared up the day before the Chicago game,” Cassidy said. “Obviously, the infection grew and I needed to fly back and really take care of that and get surgery on it.”

Bergeron has missed seven games this season. The Bruins are 3-3-1 in his absence.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.