Five Massachusetts teams lead field in NCAA men’s hockey tournament

When the Crimson assembled for the 2021-22 season, it was with Dornbach as captain, and both a freshmen and sophomore class making their college debuts.

Three years ago, he was a freshman on the men’s hockey team that reached the NCAA tournament, losing to UMass in the first round. His sophomore season was cut short ahead of the ECAC quarterfinals by the COVID-19 pandemic, as was the following year when the Ivy League canceled the winter sports season.

“It has been a great year because of how great of a group we’ve had,” said Dornbach. “Young or old, having two new classes, this has been the tightest knit group, and the best group I’ve been a part of since being here at Harvard.”

Harvard is one of five Massachusetts teams in the 16-team field for this year’s NCAA tournament, having qualified with an overtime win over Quinnipiac in the championship game of the ECAC tournament. The Crimson will be looking to win their next two games to advance to the Frozen Four, which will be held at TD Garden April 7, with the national championship to follow on April 9.

All five local teams enter their first round games as the underdog, beginning Thursday when the Crimson take on Minnesota State.

Here is a look at the matchups.

Thursday

Albany Regional

1. Minnesota State (35-5-0) vs. 4. Harvard (21-10-3), noon (ESPNU)

Harvard is used to playing must-win games, having had to win its last three games to keep its season alive. Minnesota State’s spot in the tourney has been secure for a while, but the Mavericks didn’t let up down the stretch. They enter the tournament having won 15 in a row, and 24 of their last 25 en route to sweeping the regular season and postseason titles for the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

They are making their eighth tournament appearance this year, having reached the Frozen Four for the first time last season. Harvard is making its 27th trip to the NCAAs, including five of its last six completed seasons.

Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay is 35-4-0 on the season, and 110-19-4 with a 1.45 GAA, and .932 save percentage in 136 games played over four years. Julian Napravnik and Nathan Smith posted identical 18-31—49 lines to lead the Mavericks in scoring.

Harvard goalie Mitchell Gibson posted 47 saves in the win over Quinnipiac. The Crimson average 3.32 goals per game (11th in NCAA) while allowing 2.29 goals per game, also 11th in the NCAA.

Loveland Regional

1. Denver (27-9-1) vs. 4. UMass Lowell (21-10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Owen Savory has come up big for UMass Lowell this year. Stew Milne/Associated Press

UMass Lowell is in back in the tournament for the 14th time in program history, and the first time since the 2016-17 season when it advanced to Northeast regional final against Notre Dame. The River Hawks finished tied for second in Hockey East and head west to face Denver, the regular season champions in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

The Pioneers are making their 31st appearance. They had a streak of 12 straight appearances snapped last year. They are paced by junior Bobby Brink, who leads the nation in scoring with 14 goals and 41 assists. It is the 12th meeting between the teams, with Denver holding a 9-2 edge.

Denver has an explosive offense and is No. 1 in goals per game with 4.38. The pioneers have eight goal-scorers in double digits, all of whom also have at least 30 points. The River Hawks have two goal-scorers in double digits, while Andre Lee (16-12—28) and Carl Berglund (9-19—28) are tied for the team lead in points.

Goaltender Owen Savory is 20-6-2 with a .927 save percentage and 1.89 goals against average for the River Hawks. He figures to be tested often Thursday night.

“He’s been sensational at the right times in the game,” said UMass Lowell coach Norm Bazin. “I think people sometimes mistake the number of shots for a good performance. I think not receiving a lot of shots but making some timely saves is a better indication of great goaltending and he’s done that for us. He continues to battle and he’s such a competitor. That’s his best trait.”

Friday

Worcester regional

1. Western Michigan (25-11-1) vs. 4. Northeastern (25-12-1), noon (ESPNU)

2. Minnesota (24-12-0) vs. 3. UMass (22-12-2), 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Bobby Trivigno hoisted the championship trophy with his UMass teammates after winning the Hockey East championship last weekend. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

UMass and Northeastern get to play close to home when they open tournament action at the DCU Center. The Minutemen have drawn well locally when they leave campus, as was the case last weekend when they captured the Hockey East conference tournament championship at TD Garden.

“I’m glad I don’t have to jump on a plane.” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “Shortest we’ve ever had to travel for an NCAA game, so I’m excited, I think it’s a good situation for us. I hope it feels like the Garden did on Saturday night where we had a strong following.

“We are the underdog, but I like the fact that we’re basically playing a home-ice game.”

The Minutemen will begin their quest to repeat as NCAA champs when they face Minnesota, which won the Big Ten regular season championship but lost in the conference championship game to Michigan. The Gophers are making their 39th trip to the NCAAs. Both teams go deep along the blue line.

It’s been a remarkable season for Minnesota, which saw goaltender Jack LaFontaine, who won the Mike Richter Award last year, leave the program after 20 starts to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 9. In his absence, junior Justen Close has stepped in, going 12-4 with a .928 save percentage and 1.89 goals against average.

Captain Ben Meyers won Big Ten Player of the Year and played in the Olympics. He was named a Hobey Baker finalist, while defenseman Brock Faber was named the conference’s defensive player of the year.

For UMass, captain Bobby Trivigno (20-28—48) leads the way and is coming off of a week in which he was named the Hockey East Player of the Year, a Hobey Baker finalist, and the MVP of the conference tournament.

Aidan McDonough has 24 goals for Northeastern this season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Northeastern will look to shake off a disappointing performance in the Hockey East semifinals when they take on Western Michigan in the early game. The Broncos finished third in the NCHC and lost in the conference final to Minnesota Duluth.

The matchup will feature the two top goal scorers in the nation in WMU’s Ethen Frank (26) and Milton’s Aidan McDonough (24) for Northeastern. Ronnie Attard anchors a strong group of defensemen for WMU, posting a 13-23—36 line, while the Huskies counter with Haverhill’s Jordan Harris, who was named best defensive defenseman in Hockey East.

Northeastern, which won the Hockey East regular season crown for the first time this year, will have conference rookie of the year and Hobey Baker finalist Devon Levi (1.52 GAA) in net.

Allentown regional

1. Michigan (29-9-1) vs. 4. AIC (22-12-3), 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

AIC will be making its third trip to the NCAA tournament after sweeping the Atlantic Hockey Association’s regular season and conference titles. It will not be an easy task, as the Yellow Jackets will face a Michigan squad that has six first-round picks on the roster, and 11 picks overall. Included in that group is Hingham’s Matty Beniers, and junior Johnny Beecher, selected by the Bruins in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Blake Bennett (18-14—32) leads AIC in goals and points.





