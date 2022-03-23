A stick tap to the top players in the state hockey tournament

The inaugural MIAA statewide hockey tournament produced countless stellar performances on the road to the finals at TD Garden. Here are 12 boys and 12 girls that elevated their games during the postseason.

Jack Burke, BC High — The senior goalie nearly singlehandedly carried the Eagles to TD Garden, posting shutouts against Catholic Memorial and Austin Prep, and almost derailing eventual champion St. John’s Prep.

Caden Connors, Tewksbury — The defenseman capped his brilliant senior season with three goals and six assists in the postseason, including two goals and an assist in the D2 state title win.

Jack Connolly, Sandwich — The sophomore’s two double-OT game-winners clinched Blue Knights victories over Norwell and Watertown, and a Division 4 state title.

Aidan Holland, St. John’s Prep — After scoring the tying goal in the final minute of regulation against BC High, the junior defenseman netted the eventual winner on the power play at TD Garden.

Mikey Munroe, Hanover —The dynamic freshman had a trio of two-goal games, including in the state final win over Marlborough, in which he added a pair of assists for the Hawks.

Tommy Sarni, St. John’s Prep — The senior captain’s brilliant four-goal, two-assist performance in the D1 state final capped an outstanding tournament run (6-6—12).

SECOND TEAM

Jack Costanzo, Gloucester — The senior captain was simply spectacular for the Fishermen, finishing with nine goals and three assists in four games, with a hat trick vs. Haverhill and four goals against Norwood.

Nick Dicioccio, Tewksbury — The junior defenseman was just as crucial as his blue line partner Caden Connors in the early rounds, scoring four goals for the Redmen. Two came in the semifinal win over Duxbury, including the winner in double overtime.

Robbie Hanna, Hanover — If Mikey Munroe was 1A, then his senior captain linemate was 1B for the Hawks, with two goals and an assist vs. Marlborough and a 3-4—7 line in five tournament wins.

Sam Mazanec, Duxbury — The junior backstopped the Dragons with 38 saves in an overtime win over Masconomet in the quarterfinals, and had another big performance in the double-OT semifinal loss to eventual champion Tewksbury.

Jack Silva, Xaverian — The senior captain’s double-OT goal clinched the program’s first trip to a state title game, and he added a goal on TD Garden ice, finishing the postseason with four goals and an assist.

AJ Thomas, Canton — The junior emerged as the Bulldogs’ top scoring threat, netting a goal in each of their five tournament games, including a pair in the Round of 16 vs. Plymouth North.

Honorable mention: F Chase Carney, Sr. (Lynnfield); F Drew Fecteau, Jr. (Arlington); G Mitchell Norkevicius, Jr. (Sandwich); F Danny Storella, Jr. (Stoneham); F Anthony Venezia, Jr. (Watertown); F Griffin Vetrano, Sr. (Norwell).

Mallory Farrell (left) flicked in the winner in overtime to lift Algonquin to the Division 2 state title over Canton, 2-1, at TD Garden Sunday. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Girls’ hockey

FIRST TEAM

Mallory Farrell, Algonquin — The sophomore scored the winner in overtime to lift the No. 10 Titans to a 2-1 win over Canton in the Division 2 title game. The Marlborough resident scored twice in a 3-2 overtime semifinal win against Medfield/Norton and notched the overtime winner in the quarterfinals, 1-0 vs. Winchester.

Maddie Krepelka, Arlington — The junior forward scored six goals and contributed four assists in the Spy Ponders’ run to the Division 1 title game.

Emma Tavilla, Natick — The junior forward scored twice in the span of 26 seconds in the final minute of regulation, propelling the Redhawks over Archbishop Williams, 3-2, and to the Division 2 semifinals. Tavilla added two-third period goals in a second round overtime win over Barnstable, 4-3.

Maeve Carey, Austin Prep — The senior captain from Gloucester commanded a defense that surrendered only two goals in the Cougars’ march to their third Division 1 title. In the semifinals, a 5-1 win over Acton-Boxborough, Carey scored twice and added an assist.

Allison Corrieri, Acton-Boxborough — The sophomore defenseman had a knack for scoring clutch goals, netting the overtime winner to beat Billerica/Chelmsford in the second round, 2-1. Corrieri scored the tying goal late in the third period in A-B’s thrilling overtime win against St. Mary’s in the semifinals, 5-4.

Carolyn Durand, Canton –– The junior goaltender anchored the Bulldogs fierce defense, producing a 1.20 goals against average en route to an appearance in the Division 2 state final.

SECOND TEAM

Caroline Batchelder, Archbishop Williams — The freshman forward from Braintree netted a hat trick, including the double-overtime winner, to power the Bishops to a Division 2 second-round upset over No. 4 Pembroke.

Grenne Campbell, Medfield — A bar-down wrist shot from the senior captain propelled the No. 22 Warriors into the Division 2 semifinals for the first time in program history, beating No. 19 Malden Catholic, 3-2.

Kaci Ryder, Shrewsbury — After scoring three goals in the first two games of the tournament, the senior captain assisted on both goals in a 2-1 win over Notre Dame Hingham, leading the Colonials to the Division 1 semifinals.

Kathryn Karo, Austin Prep — The senior captain from Hingham scored the winning goal in the Division 1 championship, slotting a backhand just under the crossbar. She contributed a goal and assist in a 5-1 semifinal win over Acton-Boxborough and two goals in a 4-0 quarterfinal win vs. HPNA.

Ava Baker, Malden Catholic — The freshman defenseman from North Reading scored the OT winner to lift the Lancers over Norwell, 1-0, in Division 2 second-round action. Baker also scored in a 2-1 first-round win over Norwood.

Juliana Taylor, HPNA — A freshman from North Andover, she compiled an impressive .977 save percentage and only allowed one goal in wins over Mansfield/OA/Foxborough and Reading in the first two rounds of the Division 1 tournament.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com. Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.