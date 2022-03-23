Trevor Story, in Red Sox introduction, explains why he isn’t too worried about switching to second

Trevor Story had few qualms about switching from shortstop to second base because it gave him a chance to play with a team like the Red Sox.

“It was something me and my family and my team had to talk a lot about,” he said. “I’ve been saying my whole career, it’s about winning. This was a really good fit for me this year, playing second, on this team, with the Red Sox.”

Story, who will wear No. 10, was introduced to Boston media on Wednesday morning at spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.