Trevor Story, in Red Sox introduction, explains why he isn’t too worried about switching to second

Trevor Story had few qualms about switching from shortstop to second base because it gave him a chance to play with a team like the Red Sox.
“It was something me and my family and my team had to talk a lot about,” he said. “I’ve been saying my whole career, it’s about winning. This was a really good fit for me this year, playing second, on this team, with the Red Sox.”
Story, who will wear No. 10, was introduced to Boston media on Wednesday morning at spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.
Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom didn’t seem too worried about the position switch.
“Trevor’s work on the field speaks for itself,” Bloom said. “He has been one of the most dynamic players in the game.”
Story also said Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts had been “amazing throughout this whole process of me coming here.”
Bloom noted that Bogaerts “recognizes talent.”
“You could feel how much he wanted another ring,” Bloom said.
Story comes to the Red Sox from the Rockies and high-altitude Coors Field. When asked about hitting at Fenway, he said: “That’s something I’m really excited about.”
Story added: “This is really a dream come true for me to play for an organization like Boston.”
