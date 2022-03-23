fb-pixel Skip to main content
spring training report

Wednesday’s Red Sox spring training report: The first loss of spring has arrived

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 23, 2022, 32 minutes ago
Nate Eovaldi didn't give up a hit, a walk, or a run in four innings.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Score: Twins 10, Red Sox 4

Record: 6-1

Breakdown: The Red Sox suffered their first Grapefruit League loss Wednesday, 10-4 to the Twins. Nate Eovaldi started and looked sharp, tossing four scoreless innings, striking out six. Rafael Devers hit a solo homer in the seventh to left-center, a ball that he didn’t appear to square up. Ryan Fitzgerald hit his third homer of the spring in the same frame.

Next: The Red Sox travel to Sarasota Thursday to take on the Orioles at 6:05 p.m. Nick Pivetta will be the starter.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

