Wednesday’s Red Sox spring training report: The first loss of spring has arrived

Breakdown: The Red Sox suffered their first Grapefruit League loss Wednesday, 10-4 to the Twins. Nate Eovaldi started and looked sharp, tossing four scoreless innings, striking out six. Rafael Devers hit a solo homer in the seventh to left-center, a ball that he didn’t appear to square up. Ryan Fitzgerald hit his third homer of the spring in the same frame.

Next: The Red Sox travel to Sarasota Thursday to take on the Orioles at 6:05 p.m. Nick Pivetta will be the starter.

