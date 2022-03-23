Who were the top players in the state basketball tournament?

The inaugural MIAA statewide basketball tournament produced countless stellar performances on the road to the finals at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. Here are 10 boys and 10 girls from Eastern Mass. programs that elevated their games during the postseason.

Tony Felder, Jr. (10) was a force in Malden Catholic's march to the Division 2 championship at the Tsongas Center.

Noah Beaudet, Norwood — The junior guard helped guide Norwood to the program’s first Division 2 state final appearance by averaging 21.2 points per game. Beaudet delivered clutch shots down the stretch in overtime wins over Mansfield and Burlington.

Aidan Cammann, Andover — A 6-foot-9-inch senior, the Merrimack Valley Conference MVP averaged 22.5 points per game in the postseason and did all he could in a Division 1 semifinal loss to Newton North, recording a game-high 29 points.

Advertisement

Tony Felder Jr., Malden Catholic — The dynamic senior guard ended his career in style with a 38-point performance in a 95-40 romp of Norwood in the Division 2 final. Felder also scored 31 points in a quarterfinal win over North Quincy; the Lancers won every tournament game by at least 37 points.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Mike Loughnane, BC High — The senior guard averaged 26.5 points per game in the postseason, leading the undefeated Eagles to a Division 1 title under his father, Bill. Loughnane netted 32 critical points in a comeback effort over Springfield Central in the semifinals, the only narrow win for BC High in its tournament run.

Xavier McKenzie, Central Catholic — The senior guard put together one of the best performances of the tournament with a 39-point outburst in a Round of 16 win over Beverly. McKenzie followed with 25 points in a quarterfinal defeat to BC High.

SECOND TEAM

David Brown Jr., St. Mary’s — The son of coach Dave Brown teamed up with backcourt mate Ali Barry to lead the Spartans to the Division 3 title. The junior started the postseason with a 40-point performance and finished with 11 points and 7 assists in a 71-40 win over Watertown in the final.

Advertisement

Will Davis, Newton North — A balanced Tigers attack was led by the 6-foot-8 Davis, who was huge in wins over Needham (17 points) and Andover (15 points, 7 rebounds) as North reached the Division 1 state final.

Shane Mahoney, Burlington — The catalyst of the offense helped the Red Devils advance to the Division 2 state semifinals, scoring 22 points in a win over Charlestown and dishing out 14 assists in a win over Holyoke. Mahoney led a comeback effort in the semis with 20 points in an overtime loss to Norwood.

Nate Robertson, Saint Joseph’s Prep — The Phoenix won their first MIAA tournament game and reached the Division 4 state final behind strong play from the sophomore. Robertson led the team in scoring three separate times, including 20 points in a semifinal win over Snowden and 29 points in the final loss to Randolph.

Marquis White, Randolph — The youngest player in the rotation led the Blue Devils in scoring in three tournament games. The sophomore and brother of senior Malik White had a team-high 19 points in the Division 4 final win over Saint Joseph’s Prep.

Avery Hallinan captained Amesbury to the program's first Division 4 state title at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Girls’ basketball

FIRST TEAM

Jasmyn Cooper, Oliver Ames — The versatile sophomore averaged 20.4 points per game in the tournament, including shifting to the point for the Division 2 final against previously-unbeaten Norwood and producing a game-high 22 points.

Advertisement

Anna Foley, Andover — Averaging 19.2 points per game, the junior forward spearheaded a Warrior run to the Division 1 final and a narrow 43-40 loss to Springfield Central.

Avery Hallinan, Amesbury — The senior guard/forward averaged 25.3 points from the quarterfinals onward, leading Amesbury to its first Division 4 state title.

Megan Olbrys, Norwood — The Villanova-bound senior forward led the top-seeded Mustangs to the Division 1 final, scoring 21 points in a 53-48 loss to Oliver Ames.

Kellyn Preira, St. Mary’s — No defensive task was too tall for the junior guard, who helped lead St. Mary’s to the Division 3 title. Preira scored 16 points and registered 6 blocks in the state final, with her last-second rejection sealing the 46-44 win against Rockland.

SECOND TEAM

Ashley Dinges, Central Catholic — The sophomore guard/forward logged two games with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds, propelling the Raiders to the Division 1 semifinals.

Julia Elie, Rockland — A senior forward who will play at Bentley, Elie averaged 21.5 points per game through her first four tournament contests to help the Bulldogs reach their first state final in over 20 years.

Orlagh Gormley, North Quincy – The sophomore guard’s 56-point onslaught in the first round against Masconomet was the standout individual performance of the tournament, and a North Quincy single-game record.

Caroline Peper, Oliver Ames — Another key piece in the Tigers’ state title run, the senior guard/forward scored 30 points to open the tournament against North Middlesex and 21 points in a crucial overtime win vs. Medfield in the Division 2 semifinals.

Advertisement

Yirsy Queliz, St. Mary’s – The junior guard put up 18.4 points per game in the state tournament and hit the go-ahead shot with 32 seconds left in the Division 3 final against Rockland.

Honorable mention: Amelia Hanscom (Andover), Annie McCarthy (Medfield), Erin Reen (Norwood), Megan Stone (Whitman-Hanson), Ashlee Talbot (Dracut), Julie Bahati (Springfield Central), Bri Frongillo (Hopedale), Averie McGrath (Hoosac Valley).

Compiled by Matt Doherty, Ethan Fuller, Trevor Hass, and Nate Weitzer.



