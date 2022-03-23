Xander Bogaerts signed a team-friendly deal in 2019; will the Red Sox return the favor?

“He can do everything,” Bogaerts said Tuesday after Story was introduced at JetBlue Park. “Him being here, I think that’s a game-changer.”

That tells you everything about what Bogaerts means to the Sox and what the team having success means to him.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Xander Bogaerts helped recruit the player who could replace him at shortstop, calling Trevor Story last week and encouraging him to sign with the Red Sox.

Six miles away, the Minnesota Twins hosted their own press conference to formally announce their three-year, $105.3 million contract with Carlos Correa.

The value of middle infielders is going up. In the last four months, Correa, Story, Marcus Semien, and Corey Seager all agreed to deals worth $23 million-$35.1 million a season.

Counting this season, Bogaerts is on the books for four more years and $80 million. The team-friendly contract extension he agreed to in 2019 gets more friendly every day.

Bogaerts has the right to opt out of his deal after this season and take advantage of a market sure to appreciate his skills, leadership, and credibility.

“Xander really did the organization a great favor,” said agent Scott Boras, who represents Bogaerts, Correa, and Seager. “He could have been a free agent two years ago. We’ll see if that quid pro quo among them exists.”

That question will lurk in the background this season. Bogaerts has always been there for the Red Sox. Will they be there for him or let him opt out and slide Story from second base over to shortstop?

“My job is to fulfill the player’s expectation,” Boras said as he waited to sit next to Correa at Minnesota’s press conference. “Xander’s never been through free agency. It’s an interesting process — a lot of unknowns. We’ll see.

“I would think that any organization would want to have Xander Bogaerts in it because he’s such a great player and does so much else for a team. He has real qualities for a major market. Proven qualities. Championship qualities.”

Those aren’t idle words from an agent known for his verbosity. Bogaerts has represented the Red Sox admirably for nine years, gaining respect from every corner of the organization.

No player is perfect. But Bogaerts has been perfect for Boston.

Team president Sam Kennedy said the Sox recognize that and “absolutely” want to keep Bogaerts home.

“I’ve known Xander Bogaerts since he was 16,” Kennedy told Globe colleague Alex Speier. “So I hope he’s part of this organization for as long as humanly possible. And I think that’s his goal as well.”

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made similar comments. But ultimately this will be a decision made at the ownership level by Kennedy, John Henry, and Tom Werner.

Boras didn’t care to speculate on how the Sox will proceed.

“I don’t anticipate things,” he said. “I wait until the time comes and see what [Bogaerts] wants to do. You have a very substantial ownership in Boston. They have the wherewithal to do whatever they want.

“You look around the league, and who’s the core of the franchise? The thing about Boston, when you have players who play well there under those circumstances, they’re time-tested. It really is meaningful. There’s a surety of what you’re getting.”

Retaining Bogaerts and signing Rafael Devers to an extension before he hits free agency after the 2023 season would put a big dent in the payroll. But if the improvements Bloom has made in player development produce cost-controlled young talent, it’s workable.

Bogaerts said there haven’t been discussions about his contract. He reiterated that he wants to stay in Boston but said his priority was the coming season.

Kennedy didn’t put a timetable on any talks other than to say they’ll be held at a “comfortable” time for both sides.

The Sox never hit that sweet spot with Mookie Betts, and he was traded. It’s different with Bogaerts. There’s a deal to be made.

“Xander has grace,” Boras said. “He’s a superstar athlete with grace. That’s hard to find. He’s got a very elegant personality. He brings joy and has a positivity about him. A lot of qualities you just don’t find very often.”

How much the Red Sox value those qualities will be revealed in the coming months. One way or another, he’ll be sitting at his own press conference.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.