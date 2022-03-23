What does the Red Sox signing Trevor Story mean for Xander Bogaerts’ future?

“He’s definitely one of my favorite shortstops at both ends. He can do everything. Him being here, I think that’s a game-changer,” said Bogaerts. “He has game-changing type of ability. It’s crazy that he’s a part of our team right now.”

Both expressed delight at the fact that they will now be teammates.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the official addition of Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million contract, the Red Sox will have one of the premier middle infields in baseball with Story and Xander Bogaerts. The idea was sufficiently tantalizing that Story embraced the idea of shifting to second base in order to accommodate that pairing and Bogaerts took part in the effort to recruit Story.

Advertisement

“[Bogaerts] wants to win, and he wanted me to come here,” said Story. “That made me feel comfortable off the jump.”

It’s not hard to see how the combination of Story and Bogaerts up the middle can help to anchor the Red Sox’ postseason aspirations in 2022. But the move raises some questions about Bogaerts’ future in Boston beyond this year.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Bogaerts is entering the third year of the six-year, $120 million extension he signed at the start of the 2019 season, one year before he was eligible for free agency. But the deal comes with an opt-out after the 2022 season, and the addition of Story — a Gold Glove shortstop — could be viewed as the Red Sox having added insurance should Bogaerts depart after the coming year.

It’s not a given that signing Story greases the wheel for Bogaerts’ departure. The Sox can afford both in 2022, and the same may be true moving forward even if Bogaerts receives a healthy boost over his $20 million a year salary.

Bogaerts is now the Red Sox’ anchor, a homegrown player who signed with the team in 2009 and has won two championship rings while steadily forging a place as one of the franchise’s top players of the 21st century. The team remains mindful of his opt-out, but does not want to see him leave.

Advertisement

“I’ve known Xander Bogaerts since he was 16. I hope he’s part of this organization for as long as humanly possible. And I think that’s his goal as well,” said Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy. “One of my favorite moments over the 21 years here was in the Starbucks in Seattle [in 2019] when we embraced after he and [assistant GM Raquel Ferreira] and [former president of baseball operations] Dave Dombrowski got [the extension] done. So I’m really hopeful that Xander will be here for his entire career.”

Kennedy said that the Red Sox maintained “lots of communication” with Bogaerts throughout the pursuit of Story. Did that include reassurances that the team wants to find common ground on the 29-year-old staying in Boston beyond this year?

“Private conversations are private conversations. But everything’s been consistent with what we’ve said publicly,” said Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “We hope he’s here for a long time.”

The fact that the Sox wanted to keep Bogaerts at short and bring in Story as a second baseman underscores Bogaerts’s position in the organization.

Most publicly available defensive metrics grade Bogaerts as a below-average shortstop and Story as one of the better defensive players at short in the game. Why not consider moving Bogaerts to second and keeping Story at short?

Advertisement

“Bogey’s our shortstop,” said Bloom. “He’s been really good for us there. He has proven that he’s a championship shortstop. It’s a great feeling looking over at him and for that matter the left side of our infield and knowing who we have there. That was important to us and we wanted to make sure he knew that. It just wasn’t something we wanted to mess with.”

If they feel similarly about the tandem beyond the coming year, then the Sox will need to discuss with Bogaerts how to rework his contract. They were able to find common ground on a long-term deal in March 2019. When would be the right time to discuss Bogaerts’s future this time?

“I think the time that’s right is the time that Chaim and Xander feel comfortable having that conversation,” said Kennedy. “I wouldn’t put a timetable on it, just when it’s comfortable for both sides.”

Those talks have not started. For Bogaerts, the signing of Story did not create urgency to do so. Instead, he’s simply looking forward to what it means for his team’s immediate prospects.

“We haven’t had any type of talks [with the Red Sox about an extension] or anything like that as of yet,” said Bogaerts. “Obviously it’s good to hear stuff like [the team’s interest in having him stay in Boston for his career], but I don’t think the signing has anything to do with anything else. We’re just improving the baseball club and obviously, we went so much higher as a baseball club with this signing.”

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.