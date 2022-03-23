fb-pixel Skip to main content

WNBA’s Griner visited in Russia by US Embassy official

By The Associated PressUpdated March 23, 2022, 46 minutes ago
United States' Brittney Griner shot during a preliminary round women's basketball game against Nigeria at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Griner is currently detained in Russia for traveling to the country with vape cartridges made from cannabis oil.Eric Gay/Associated Press

The US State Department says a US Embassy official has visited with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains detained near Moscow, to check on her condition.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN on Wednesday that the official found Griner “to be in good condition.” Price did not identify the official who had been granted consular access to Griner, something the United States had been demanding.

Griner was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A Russian state news agency, Tass, reported last week that a court had extended Griner’s pretrial detention to May 19.

Price says the US “will do everything we can to see that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal.” A member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group visited with Griner last week at the pretrial detention facility outside Moscow where she’s being held and said the Phoenix Mercury star was faring well behind bars.

