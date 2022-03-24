At 23, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram is making sure the future of the blues is in good hands

As a kid, he didn’t take great care of the first guitars his daddy bought for him. They were cheap old Teiscos produced in Japan — one black-and-white, the other with a sunburst finish.

He’s only 23 years old, but Christone “Kingfish” Ingram already owns around 40 guitars. When you’ve had a guitar in your hands for more than half your life, you need more than one.

“You can say I was kind of a destructive child,” Kingfish says with a chuckle. “Those guitars got torn up. I’d be tripping over them, beating them with drumsticks, stuff like that.”

Years later, he found an exact match for the sunburst Teisco and bought it on eBay. He’s taking better care of this one. For Kingfish, who performs Wednesday at the Berklee Performance Center, the guitar is life itself.

After catching the eye of the blues community (including the living legend Buddy Guy) as a teenager, Kingfish released his debut album to a torrent of acclaim in 2019. He’s touring now behind the follow-up, “662,” which he released last year.

Six-six-two is the area code for Clarksdale, Miss., where Kingfish was born and raised. (A big kid, he got the nickname from his teachers.) He still lives in the apartment he shared with his late mother, Princess Pride.

“A house is the next step,” he says.

“There’s magic in the music, must be something in the dirt,” he sings on the new album. It’s a barrelhouse tune about the crossroads of the blues: “There’s a drugstore on the corner where Robert Johnson used to play.”

“When I was coming up, the blues was around 24/7,” Kingfish says, speaking on a Zoom call. “At the time, some of the older guys were still alive, and it was jumping every weekend. Picture that country atmosphere, that homey family vibe. All of that plays into the blues. That definitely makes up Clarksdale.”

One of the secrets to Kingfish’s success is his partnership with Tom Hambridge, the Grammy-winning songwriter who produced both of his albums. “662″ is nominated for the Grammy Award for best contemporary blues album.

Bostonians of a certain age will recall Hambridge as the “T.H.” in T.H. and the Wreckage, a hard-driving bar band that played hundreds of shows across New England from the time of his Berklee graduation in 1983 until his move to Nashville in 1999.

By then, Hambridge had made a name for himself playing drums with greats including Chuck Berry and helping to launch the career of Susan Tedeschi. Since relocating to Nashville, he has established himself as a go-to collaborator, writing songs with Jamey Johnson and Chris Stapleton and performing at the White House with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, and others.

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram at the Chicago Blues Festival in 2018. James Fraher

Kingfish, Hambridge says, is unmistakably a product of his environment.

“The church, the blues, the Delta — he’s just got it in his veins. He also happens to be an amazing, incredible guitar player and singer.

“He can go onstage and nobody has to know anything about him — he will affect them. They will get it.”

While Hambridge works with Kingfish in the studio, producing, drumming, and co-writing songs, the guitarist brings his own band on the road. Hambridge talked to the Globe on the phone from Dallas, where he’d just finished a soundcheck with the 85-year-old Guy.

They first met when Hambridge’s band was invited to open for Guy around 20 years ago. Typically, the headliner doesn’t arrive at a venue until after the opening act has performed, but one night his driver got the set times wrong. Guy sat in his dressing room, listening to the show on piped-in speakers. Then he summoned Hambridge.

He’d recognized songs by Tedeschi, Johnny Winter, George Thorogood, and Delbert McClinton.

“What’s your thing, man?” he asked.

Hambridge explained that the common thread through all those songs was that he’d co-written them.

“Well, why aren’t you writing songs for me?” Guy asked.

The blues legend’s early support of Kingfish gave the soft-spoken young man the confidence to take his music to the world.

“He was one of the first guys I was studying when I got introduced to YouTube,” Kingfish says. “Playing to the crowd, teasing them with the guitar licks and the antics. Just to have him in my corner, it was a beautiful thing.”

In 2019, Kingfish and his band opened several dates for the brainy indie pop band Vampire Weekend, including one at BU’s Agganis Arena. The unusual pairing showcased his music for a new audience.

“Every night was nerve-wracking for me,” he recalls. He’d heard stories about Stevie Ray Vaughan struggling to connect with fans of Huey Lewis in 1984, when the late guitarist opened for Lewis, then one of the pop world’s biggest stars.

But “every night it seemed they dug it,” Kingfish says. “To this day I still get messages — ‘Hey, I saw you playing with Vampire Weekend.’ ”

Like any other style of music supposedly headed for extinction, the future of the blues is bright as long as it’s in hands like Kingfish’s. He rattles off a short list of his fellow “young guns” — St. Louis’s Marquise Knox, Atlanta’s Jontavious Willis, Houston’s Annika Chambers.

“There’s a lot of people out here doing their thing,” he says.

Perhaps more than any of his peers, though, Kingfish comes across as an old soul. More than one of his songs revolves around the idea of having “been here before.”

Coming up, he says, the other kids in school were listening to hip-hop.

“That’s when I noticed, yeah, I’m probably of a different breed.”

CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM

At Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave., March 30 at 7:30 p.m. $28-$48. www.berklee.edu/BPC

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.



