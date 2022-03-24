From Afghanistan to Attica: looking at this year’s Oscar nominees for best documentary feature

Here are the nominees in alphabetical order. The winner will be announced during the Oscar ceremony on March 27.

A side note – two of the five films nominated (“Attica” and “Flee”) appeared in this year’s GlobeDocs, making that festival a fair indicator of the academy’s preferences.

As is often the case, the Academy Award nominees for best documentary feature offer snapshots of current anxieties. This year subjects covered include the challenge of China, the fate of those fleeing the Taliban, women’s rights, the freedom of the press, and, yes, critical race theory -- as demonstrated by real-life examples. In addition to covering these difficult subjects, the films all demonstrate a mastery of the documentary form.

Ascension

Jessica Kingdon turns economic policy into poetry with this acute analysis of the trends in production and consumption in China today. With a knack for visual metaphors and lyrical absurdity she finds the magic in dialectical materialism.

The factory sequences leave you guessing what’s being manufactured. In one instance assemblages of metal rods and other paraphernalia take on human form and are revealed to be uncannily lifelike sex dolls.

Another segment shows how the service industry has evolved to provide for the needs of the newly wealthy. Butlers in training are taught that the reason wineglasses have wide mouths is to accommodate Westerners’ bigger noses. A training camp for bodyguards, a corporate-instruction retreat, and masses of people on holiday sailing on floats down water slides point to a society that has become increasingly regimented as it grows more affluent.

“Ascension” can be streamed on Amazon Prime and Paramount+. Go to www.amazon.com/Ascension/dp/B00QUGH38A or bit.ly/3D4dHpI.

A scene from the documentary "Attica." Showtime

Attica

On Sept. 9, 1971, over 1,200 mostly Black and Latino inmates in New York’s Attica Correctional Facility rebelled against the prison’s inhumane conditions. They took 39 guards hostage and issued a list of demands. Four days later New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, taking the advice of President Richard Nixon, had police and the National Guard storm the prison yard.

In the resulting bloodbath nine hostages and 29 prisoners were killed. All by law enforcement.

Filmmakers Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry record this atrocity with the mounting suspense and sense of inevitability of a Greek tragedy. They interview survivors and include hard-to-watch footage of naked prisoners forced to crawl in mud and over broken glass and taunted with racist epithets. It’s a lesson in American history that should not be forgotten.

“Attica” can be streamed on Showtime. Go to www.sho.com/titles/3472216/attica.

From "Flee." Neon via AP

FLEE

The recent plight of those seeking to escape the turmoil in Afghanistan and Ukraine makes Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s taut documentary timely viewing. So does it’s inventive use of animation as a way to tell a complex story.

In 1988, a gay Afghan teenager fled from Kabul and was eventually given refuge in Denmark. Years later he tells his story to a filmmaker friend, resulting in a movie within a movie. The distancing effects of this self-reflexive structure and of the animation medium give way to an intensifying realism, and brightly-hued images dim to blurry black-and-white as the film approaches the grim secret at the heart of the subject’s narrative.

“Flee” is available on Amazon Prime and Hulu. Go to amzn.to/3L86d7Z or hulu.tv/3uokxSZ.

A scene from "Summer Of Soul (... Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson. Sundance Film Festival via AP

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

What if 300,000 people attended a music festival and nobody noticed?

As the parenthetical subtitle of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s exuberant documentary indicates, his subject, the 1969 Harlem Culture Festival, did not receive much media attention. The filmmaker Hal Tulchin, who shot the event with five video cameras, could not muster any interest in what he called “The Black Woodstock.” It was overshadowed by the white version, taking place around the same time 100 miles to the north, not to mention the Apollo 11 mission and the landing of the first men on the moon. So Tulchin’s footage was shelved until Questlove disinterred it and shaped it into a concert movie that ranks with the best.

The festival’s all-star line-up includes B.B. King, Mahalia Jackson, the Staple Singers, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, and Sly and the Family Stone, acts covering the gamut of Black music from gospel to psychedelic rock. The traumas of the times -- the Vietnam War, racial violence, and assassinations – sometimes darken the festivities. But it was a bloodless revolution, which might also explain its absence from the historical record. Thanks to Thompson its impact can again be experienced.

“Summer of Soul” can be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu. Go to www.disneyplus.com or hulu.tv/3wNkvHt.

From "Writing With Fire." Black Ticket Films

Writing With Fire

Journalism is under siege everywhere these days, especially in the Indian province of Uttar Pradesh. This threatening environment doesn’t daunt the all-female reporters for Khabar Lahariya (News Wave), who despite operating in the most dangerous region for women in India, and despite belonging to the spurned Dalit (or so-called “Untouchable”) caste, started up an alternative publication in 2002. Within a decade and a half, despite the dire predictions of family members, their readership grew and they became a formidable voice for the oppressed and against government corruption.

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary picks up their story in 2016 as the paper decides to take the challenging step of going digital and follows it to the 2019 reelection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entrenchment of his anti-democratic Hindu nationalist BJP party. A discouraging development, but the staff of Khabar Lahariya has persevered, expanded its coverage, and its readership has multiplied to over 150 million views on YouTube.

“Writing With Fire” can be streamed on various platforms. Go to www.musicboxfilms.com/film/writing-with-fire.

