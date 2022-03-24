fb-pixel Skip to main content
Author readings around Boston March 27 - April 2

Updated March 24, 2022, 58 minutes ago
Juliette Kayyem (”The Devil Never Sleeps: Learning to Live in an Age of Disasters”) is in conversation with Miles O’Brien in person at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Harvard Book Store.RYAN, David L. GLOBE STAFF

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

Maddie Frost (”Capybara Is Friends with Everyone”) and Renée Kurilla (”The Flower Garden”) read in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Scott Magoon (”The Extincts: Quest for the Unicorn Horn”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Whitelam Books.

MONDAY

Elisabeth C. Rosenberg (”Before the Flood: Destruction, Community, and Survival in the Drowned Towns of the Quabbin”) reads in person at 5:30 p.m. at the The Coop . . . Scott Magoon (“The Extincts: Quest for the Unicorn Horn”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Jennifer Natalya Fink (”All Our Families: Disability Lineage and the Future of Kinship”) is in conversation with Corinne Manning at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Aisha Sabatini Sloan (”Borealis”) is in conversation with Wendy S. Walters at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Alan Hlad (”A Light Beyond the Trenches”) reads at 7 p.m. at Langley-Adams Library . . . Paul C. Clerici (”Boston Marathon: History by the Mile”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Wayland Public Library.

TUESDAY

Maureen Quilligan (”When Women Ruled the World: Making the Renaissance in Europe”) reads at noon at Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5) . . . Marita Golden (”The Strong Black Woman: How a Myth Endangers the Physical and Mental Health of Black Women”) reads at noon at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Catherine Ceniza Choy (”Asian American Histories of the United States”), Kali Nicole Gross (”A Black Women’s History of the United States”), and Kyle T. Mays (”An Afro-Indigenous History of the United States”) are in conversation with Gayatri Patnaik at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Eric Gapstur (”Sort of Super”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Elaine Hsieh Chou (“Disorientation”) is in conversation with Miranda Popkey in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Edwin Hill (”The Secrets We Share”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kayla Cottingham (”My Dearest Darkest”) is in conversation with Christine Lynn Herman in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Scott Magoon (“The Extincts: Quest for the Unicorn Horn”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Neal Thompson (”The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of an American Dynasty”) reads at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library.

WEDNESDAY

Marjorie Liu (”Wingbearer”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kimiko Hahn (”Foreign Bodies: Poems”) reads at 6 p.m. at Emerson College . . . Jarrett J. Krosoczka (”Hey, Kiddo: A Graphic Novel”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Gates Middle School (tickets are $5) . . . Juliette Kayyem (”The Devil Never Sleeps: Learning to Live in an Age of Disasters”) is in conversation with Miles O’Brien in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . N. Griffin (”Trigger”) is in conversation with A.S. King at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Paul Cantor (”Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller”) is in conversation with Dart Adams in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Lisa Levenstein (”They Didn’t See Us Coming: The Hidden History of Feminism in the Nineties”) is in conversation with Jessie Steigerwald at 7 p.m. at Cary Library.

THURSDAY

Alex S. Keuroghlian, Jennifer Potter, and Mason J. Dunn, (”Transgender and Gender Diverse Health Care: The Fenway Guide”) are in conversation with Casey Pons in person and virtually at 5 p.m. at Boston Public Library (the in-person reading will be held at the Central branch) . . . Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Andrew S. Curran (”Who’s Black and Why?: A Hidden Chapter from the Eighteenth-Century Invention of Race”) are in conversation with Evelynn Hammonds at 6 p.m. at The Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $32 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up) . . . Erica Ferencik (“Girl in Ice”) is in conversation with Jenny Milchman in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Whitney Martinko (”Historic Real Estate: Market Morality and the Politics of Preservation in the Early United States”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (virtual admission is $5 and in-person admission is $10) . . . Terry Tempest Williams (”Erosion: Essays of Undoing”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum (virtual admission is free and in-person admission is $10) . . . Patry Francis (”All the Children Are Home”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at the Adams Center at an event hosted by Kingston Public Library . . . Paul C. Clerici (“Boston Marathon: History by the Mile”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Cary Memorial Library . . . Stephanie Schorow (”The Great Boston Fire: The Inferno That Nearly Incinerated The City”) reads at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library.

FRIDAY

Victor Seow (”Carbon Technocracy: Energy Regimes in Modern East Asia”) is in conversation with Sunil Amrith at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . E.J. Dionne and Miles Rapoport (”100% Democracy: The Case for Universal Voting”) are in conversation with Maria Teresa Kumar at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Roger Reeves (”Best Barbarian: Poems”) is in conversation with Sandra Lim in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop.

SATURDAY

Wayne M. Miller (”Burn Boston Burn: The Largest Arson Case in the History of the Country”) reads in person and virtually at noon at Boston Public Library (the in-person reading will be held at the Connolly branch) . . . John Schu and Veronica Miller Jamison (”This is a School”) read at 1 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Ruth Sanderson (”A Storm of Horses”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Needham Free Public Library . . . Ravi Shankar (”Correctional”) is in conversation with Linda Jaivin at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

