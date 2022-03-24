Author readings around Boston March 27 - April 2

MONDAY

Elisabeth C. Rosenberg (”Before the Flood: Destruction, Community, and Survival in the Drowned Towns of the Quabbin”) reads in person at 5:30 p.m. at the The Coop . . . Scott Magoon (“The Extincts: Quest for the Unicorn Horn”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Jennifer Natalya Fink (”All Our Families: Disability Lineage and the Future of Kinship”) is in conversation with Corinne Manning at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Aisha Sabatini Sloan (”Borealis”) is in conversation with Wendy S. Walters at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Alan Hlad (”A Light Beyond the Trenches”) reads at 7 p.m. at Langley-Adams Library . . . Paul C. Clerici (”Boston Marathon: History by the Mile”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Wayland Public Library.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more.