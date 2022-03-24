Author readings around Boston March 27 - April 2

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Maddie Frost (”Capybara Is Friends with Everyone”) and Renée Kurilla (”The Flower Garden”) read in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Scott Magoon (”The Extincts: Quest for the Unicorn Horn”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Whitelam Books.
MONDAY
Elisabeth C. Rosenberg (”Before the Flood: Destruction, Community, and Survival in the Drowned Towns of the Quabbin”) reads in person at 5:30 p.m. at the The Coop . . . Scott Magoon (“The Extincts: Quest for the Unicorn Horn”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Jennifer Natalya Fink (”All Our Families: Disability Lineage and the Future of Kinship”) is in conversation with Corinne Manning at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Aisha Sabatini Sloan (”Borealis”) is in conversation with Wendy S. Walters at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Alan Hlad (”A Light Beyond the Trenches”) reads at 7 p.m. at Langley-Adams Library . . . Paul C. Clerici (”Boston Marathon: History by the Mile”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Wayland Public Library.
TUESDAY
Advertisement
Maureen Quilligan (”When Women Ruled the World: Making the Renaissance in Europe”) reads at noon at Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5) . . . Marita Golden (”The Strong Black Woman: How a Myth Endangers the Physical and Mental Health of Black Women”) reads at noon at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Catherine Ceniza Choy (”Asian American Histories of the United States”), Kali Nicole Gross (”A Black Women’s History of the United States”), and Kyle T. Mays (”An Afro-Indigenous History of the United States”) are in conversation with Gayatri Patnaik at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Eric Gapstur (”Sort of Super”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Elaine Hsieh Chou (“Disorientation”) is in conversation with Miranda Popkey in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Edwin Hill (”The Secrets We Share”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kayla Cottingham (”My Dearest Darkest”) is in conversation with Christine Lynn Herman in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Scott Magoon (“The Extincts: Quest for the Unicorn Horn”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Neal Thompson (”The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of an American Dynasty”) reads at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library.
Advertisement
WEDNESDAY
Marjorie Liu (”Wingbearer”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kimiko Hahn (”Foreign Bodies: Poems”) reads at 6 p.m. at Emerson College . . . Jarrett J. Krosoczka (”Hey, Kiddo: A Graphic Novel”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Gates Middle School (tickets are $5) . . . Juliette Kayyem (”The Devil Never Sleeps: Learning to Live in an Age of Disasters”) is in conversation with Miles O’Brien in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . N. Griffin (”Trigger”) is in conversation with A.S. King at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Paul Cantor (”Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller”) is in conversation with Dart Adams in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers . . . Lisa Levenstein (”They Didn’t See Us Coming: The Hidden History of Feminism in the Nineties”) is in conversation with Jessie Steigerwald at 7 p.m. at Cary Library.
Advertisement
THURSDAY
Alex S. Keuroghlian, Jennifer Potter, and Mason J. Dunn, (”Transgender and Gender Diverse Health Care: The Fenway Guide”) are in conversation with Casey Pons in person and virtually at 5 p.m. at Boston Public Library (the in-person reading will be held at the Central branch) . . . Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Andrew S. Curran (”Who’s Black and Why?: A Hidden Chapter from the Eighteenth-Century Invention of Race”) are in conversation with Evelynn Hammonds at 6 p.m. at The Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $32 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up) . . . Erica Ferencik (“Girl in Ice”) is in conversation with Jenny Milchman in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Whitney Martinko (”Historic Real Estate: Market Morality and the Politics of Preservation in the Early United States”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (virtual admission is $5 and in-person admission is $10) . . . Terry Tempest Williams (”Erosion: Essays of Undoing”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum (virtual admission is free and in-person admission is $10) . . . Patry Francis (”All the Children Are Home”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at the Adams Center at an event hosted by Kingston Public Library . . . Paul C. Clerici (“Boston Marathon: History by the Mile”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Cary Memorial Library . . . Stephanie Schorow (”The Great Boston Fire: The Inferno That Nearly Incinerated The City”) reads at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library.
Advertisement
FRIDAY
Victor Seow (”Carbon Technocracy: Energy Regimes in Modern East Asia”) is in conversation with Sunil Amrith at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . E.J. Dionne and Miles Rapoport (”100% Democracy: The Case for Universal Voting”) are in conversation with Maria Teresa Kumar at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Roger Reeves (”Best Barbarian: Poems”) is in conversation with Sandra Lim in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop.
Advertisement
SATURDAY
Wayne M. Miller (”Burn Boston Burn: The Largest Arson Case in the History of the Country”) reads in person and virtually at noon at Boston Public Library (the in-person reading will be held at the Connolly branch) . . . John Schu and Veronica Miller Jamison (”This is a School”) read at 1 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Ruth Sanderson (”A Storm of Horses”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Needham Free Public Library . . . Ravi Shankar (”Correctional”) is in conversation with Linda Jaivin at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.