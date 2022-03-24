A band apart; a Band coming apart; a place apart

Take the lead singer, Mina (ne Keith) Caputo. When the band’s 1993 debut album, “River Runs Red” -- a kind of reverse “Tommy,” about a teenager from an abusive family who eventually attempts suicide -- proved a hit with fans and critics (“bleak odes to misanthropy, parental neglect , regret and killing yourself ,” raved Rolling Stone), Mina was not overjoyed. “The band was absolutely ready for that level of success,” she recalls, “but I wasn’t.” Perhaps the album hit too close to home. “[Its] lesson was put a bullet in your head and go Cobain,” she says.

The names of some metal bands might exaggerate their angst, but not so Brooklyn’s Life of Agony, the subject of Leigh Brooks’s “ The Sound of Scars ” (2022).

It also intensified Mina’s gender-identity conflicts. “There is no Keith,” she says. “Keith was a lie. A social construct to get me out of an abusive home.”

Abusive barely covers it. Caputo’s mother died of an overdose when the child was an infant. Caputo, whose father was a junkie and rarely home. was grudgingly raised by his grandparents. It was a volatile situation.

Mina’s cousin Joey Zampella, the band’s guitarist, was also a victim of this household. Dinner with the family invited chaos. “As my grandfather was beating the ---- out of me,” Mina recalls, “Joey’s drunk dad would start beating him up for no reason.” Mina compares these melees to the “Raging Bull” scene in which Robert De Niro overturns the table when his wife burns his steak. “I kid you not,” she says,. “every other night, your food all over the kitchen. My grandmother in the corner getting kicked and punched and beaten.”

Bassist and songwriter Alan Robert came from a stable home environment, with caring if perhaps overly permissive parents. His pain comes from within. He suffers from lifelong depression; and starting as a kid he would find relief by drawing gruesome pictures, the kind that should raise eyebrows from teachers or other responsible adults. “Here he’s cutting off his willie,” Robert explains, showing some of his early images. In addition to his work with the band, he has published several graphic novels.

Together the three friends drew on their troubled backgrounds to create assaultive, pandemonic music that stood out from other alt-metal bands. They electrified audiences; mosh pits when Life of Agony played could be hazardous to your health. This dark energy translated into popularity and record sales but by the third album Keith/Mina, who had gone into gender transition, couldn’t take the strain and left the band, in 1997. She wouldn’t return until 2003.

Brooks focuses on present-day interviews in which the band members appear to have reconciled with the past and bonded together into their own supportive family group. He also includes archival clips of past performances but not enough to get a full sense of the music and its impact. The band members insist it heals those who might have endured similar trauma and that out of the agony has come a better life.

“The Sound of Scars” can be streamed on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, and others.

Go to www.soundofscars.com.

From left: Richard Manuel, Robbie Robertson, Rick Danko, Levon Helm, and Garth Hudson in "The Last Waltz."

The shape they were in

Is Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Waltz” (1978) the greatest rock ‘n’ roll documentary ever made? I’d opt for Albert and David Maysles’s “Gimme Shelter” (1970), but for sheer pleasure and exhilaration Scorsese’s celebration is hard to beat.

On Thanksgiving, in 1976, the quintessential rock ensemble the Band played its final concert at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom, after 16 years on the road together. Their backup lineup boasted Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, the Staple Singers, Muddy Waters, and Neil Young. To accommodate this wealth of talent Scorsese brought in seven cinematographers, including Vilmos Zsigmond, László Kovács, and Michael Chapman

Every viewing reveals a new immortal moment. Young singing “Helpless,” with Mitchell joining in the chorus like the voice of an epiphanic angel (some say that a bit of cocaine hanging from Neil’s nose was matted out in post-production, but, hey, you’re only Young once). A hefty Morrison belying his bulk, leaping about the stage performing “Caravan.” And from the Band itself: Garth Hudson’s thrilling organ prelude to “Chest Fever” and Levon Helm’s throaty vocals on “The Weight,” joined by the inimitable Staple Singers.

“The Last Waltz” is available from the Criterion Collection in a 4K UHD + Blu-ray combo and on Blu-ray. March 29. Go to www.criterion.com/films/29460-the-last-waltz.

From "Jesus Camp." Magnolia Pictures

Praising the Lord

The children seen in Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s “Jesus Camp” (2006), in which kids undergo a kind of zealous fundamentalist boot camp, are in their 20s or 30s now (the youngest ones at the time were 6, and the oldest 13); and one wonders how this experience shaped their lives, their politics, and their religious views. Did some of them rebel against the indoctrination? Did they shake it off or incorporate it into a more moderate form of evangelicalism? Or did they embrace it and gravitate to the fringes of QAnon and white nationalism?

Ewing and Grady open their film with an alarming image that suggests that the last possibility might be the case. In it, tykes wearing war paint and cammies mock-assault their audience in the name of Jesus. Pastor Becky Fisher, the director of the Kids on Fire summer camp, in Devil’s Lake, N.D., embraces a comparison of her charges to children indoctrinated into Islamist terrorism. “Extreme liberals who look at this should be quaking in their boots,” she declares. They might also be alarmed at a squad of youngsters giving what looks like a Nazi salute to a recording of Christian heavy metal music.

The three campers that the filmmakers focus on show no signs of losing their faith. Like the charismatic 12-year-old preacher, who looks like he has a mega-church in his future. These mini-militants, now grown up and joined by others like them, are “God’s army” out to “take back America for Christ.” They have not succeeded -- yet.

“Jesus Camp” can be streamed on MUBI. Go to mubi.com/films/jesus-camp.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.