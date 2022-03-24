Blending genres, Bartees Strange puts his own stamp on indie rock

The same year as his debut, the eclectic artist released his “Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy” EP, which contained five covers of songs by The National. Strange fused light into the band’s somber catalog by adding sonic urgency through synths, drum machines, and the most stirring instrument of all: that signature croon. His new single “Heavy Heart,” released earlier this month, is suffused with that same kind of melancholy. In it, he melds dream pop with indie rock; blaring horns splice the track right down the middle as Strange fires off verses.

“Live Forever,” the 2020 debut album from the dynamic Bartees Strange, blends pop-punk with rap, R&B with house, jazz with straight up rock ‘n’ roll. Songs like “Kelly Rowland” and “Flagey God” showcase his smooth, polished vocals. Others, such as “Mustang” and the record’s lead single, “Boomer,” impressively flex Strange’s songwriting muscles.

Bartees Strange says the mission of "Live Forever," his 2020 debut album, was “to create more space for people that looked like me."

Lyrically, the song addresses the burden Strange carries regarding the sacrifices his family made for his success. Strange, who plays House of Blues alongside Car Seat Headrest on Saturday, says those feelings never let up. “I remember when ‘Live Forever’ came out and everything was so bad for so many people, but things were going so well for me. It was just this guilt — I felt guilty that things had worked out when I knew things weren’t working out for so many people — especially people that looked like me,” he says.

Born Bartees Cox Jr. to a military officer and an opera singer, the artist grew up in Mustang, Okla., in a primarily white suburb. He would go on to perform with his mother and siblings with the Oklahoma City Circuit Opera Company. Strange tried his best to navigate the local emo scene as he got older, playing in a slew of bands that encompassed an array of different sounds — even though it meant his Blackness would make him more visible than ever.

He wouldn’t let that deter him from playing whatever he wanted. Indeed, Black people are routinely treated like an anomaly in an art form they pioneered. “I’ve been playing rock music and country music and hard-core music and punk music, guitar-driven music my whole life and am normally one of the fewer people of color in there. It’s always me proving that I belong [in those settings]. I’ve been in 50 billion Brooklyn bands that didn’t get any recognition ever. Now that the stages are bigger, I still feel like I’m proving myself — but I’m way more prepared for it.”

Festival audiences have gotten to know Strange as a stellar vocalist and charismatic performer. In 2021 alone, he dominated the circuit with performances at Pitchfork, Governors Ball, Shaky Knees, and Outside Lands. He appreciates the diversity he sees in the crowds that come to watch him perform.

“When I play, I just want people to see how much I want to be there — and how lucky I feel to do it. It’s beautiful to see now that when I do headlining shows and look at the crowd it’s not just white folks. There’s Black folks, there’s Asian folks, there’s trans folks, there’s women. I’d like to think that the band, who I pick to be in the band, and all of these little messages I’m trying to send encourage everyone to come to the shows.

“ ‘Live Forever’ is a good rock record, but you know, it’s got some trap happening. It’s not all guitars. And even when it is, it’s still Black. I hope people see that over time.”

The album marked an ascension into the mainstream that Strange, 33, has been aiming for his whole career. He’s never been shy about his desire to make it big. As he prepares to release more music in 2022, he remains mindful of his journey. “The next thing that will come out is going to be extremely personal. With ‘Live Forever,’ it was a big dream, aspirational. … I see a future and I’m going to the mountaintop. But with this record it’s like I’ve traveled to this mountaintop and I’ve reflected on a few things.”

Strange has always been adamant about using his platform to show the complexities of Black folks. “The whole mission of my first album was to create more space for people that looked like me. I’m not making this music for white people to necessarily feel good about themselves,” he says. “For me, it’s about Black liberation, it’s freedom. It’s a reminder that we can build things that are extravagant.”

Strange’s brand of extravagance has given him a following with people from all walks of life. That relationship with fans is also at the crux of what he does. “I ultimately realized that people do connect with the music in their own way and they want more of it. So now I can be more of myself. That in itself is dope and a very freeing vibe.”

BARTEES STRANGE

With Car Seat Headrest. At House of Blues, March 26 at 8 p.m. $28 to $45, houseofblues.com