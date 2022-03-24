‘The Gilded Age’ ends first season on a high note

I’ve heard a lot of disappointment about the drama, the latest from Julian Fellowes. And indeed, it’s not as transporting as “Downton Abbey.” Still, I’ve savored the show, which is about class and stubborn old socialites, even though some of the story lines — particularly the one featuring Louisa Jacobson as Marian — seem to proceed on auto-pilot. I’ve loved Christine Baranski throughout, and I couldn’t get enough of Carrie Coon as Bertha, with her hefty voice and her broad fashions.

The first season of HBO’s “The Gilded Age” ended on a ratings high this week, having grown some 54 percent in viewership since the January premiere. Across both HBO and HBO Max, 8.5 million people watched as Bertha Russell finally got her wish and drew important people to her grand ball. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

Ultimately, just about everything involving the ever-climbing Russells gave me pleasure, right down to the crisis moment in the finale when Bertha discovers that her French chef is not French. Also in that episode, she had manipulated Mrs. Astor into coming to her party by toying with daughter Caroline Astor’s invitation, a situation that brought us a number of juicy clash-of-the-titans scenes. Watching Morgan Spector’s George Russell force a businessman to attend his wife’s party was fantastic, too — an act of love for or, perhaps, fear of his wife.

I wouldn’t argue that “The Gilded Age” deserves awards attention. It’s not there, and may never be. It’s a lavish period portrait of opulence and the tug between the old and the new, with story lines that often seem to evaporate into thin air. Still, when the show returns, I’ll be more than ready to pay another visit to the Russells.

