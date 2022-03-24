Local bestsellers

"The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley.

2. One Italian Summer Rebecca Serle Atria Books

3. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

4. Run, Rose, Run James Patterson, Dolly Parton Little, Brown

5. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

6. Give Unto Others Donna Leon Atlantic Monthly Press

7. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

8. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

9. The Swimmers Julie Otsuka Knopf

10. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir Marie Yovanovitch Mariner Books

Advertisement

2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

3. In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss Amy Bloom Random House

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

6. From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life Arthur C. Brooks Portfolio

7. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

8. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

9. The Wok: Recipes and Techniques J. Kenji López-Alt Norton

10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

2. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

5. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

Advertisement

6. The Paris Library Janet Skeslien Charles Atria

7. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

8. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

9. The Love Hypothesis Ali Hazelwood Berkley

10. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale Art Spiegelman Pantheon

3. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

7. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

8. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began Art Spiegelman Pantheon

9. Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine Anne Applebaum Anchor

10. The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine Serhii Plokhy Basic Books

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 20. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.