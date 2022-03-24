A new poetry collection, prizes for the artists associated with children’s books, and a big new book prize.

As the pandemic began, Mass Poetry raised a call for poems responding and reacting to, distilling, and digesting the fraught moment we were living in. The moment soon encompassed more than COVID: George Floyd’s murder, the acquittal of the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor, an upswell of white supremacy, unemployment, unrest. The poems have continued to pour in, under the theme of “The Hard Work of Hope,” and Mass Poetry has created a folio of work by six BIPOC poets, called “The Hard Work of Witness.” “I’ve never seen a solidarity so soiled with silence,” writes Didi Delgado in “Karen is called to the Stand.” “Your tears are rivulets of regrets that do not equate to reparations.” Jeannie Nunes writes of her mother’s “intergalactic tongues,” and the fear and pain of being between places. Durane West writes of “an opening/ stretched by sacrifice” that “stands tall/ on off white walls.” Christine Pierre Louis revivifies an ancestor. Amanda Shea writes of the distorting hall of mirrors of the hashtags and soundbites and easy clicks of social media. And Pedro “Flako” Cruz wonders how the rose growing from the concrete blossoms against all odds. To read the folio, visit masspoetry.org/the-hard-work-of-witness-folio .

Faith Ringgold was recently given the Artist honor from the Eric Carle Museum of Art for her lifelong innovation in children's books.

Advertisement





Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Carle honors artists

The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst has announced the recipients of its annual Carle Honors, which celebrate the artists and people in the picture book world for “their dedication and creative vision.” This year’s Artist honor for lifelong innovation in the field goes to Faith Ringgold, described as a “cultural force” and “a role model for artists and scholars. The Angel honor, for a person whose resources further exhibitions and projects, goes to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, represented by Jeff Conyers. The library donates nearly 2 million books each month worldwide to homes of children under 5; since its creation in 1995, it’s given over 180 million books. The Bridge honor, for a person who expands the audiences of picture books in inspired ways, goes to Aija, who’s translated over 200 picture books from English into Chinese, including works by Maurice Sendak, Beatrix Potter, and Margaret Wise Brown. The Mentor honor, for champions of the form, goes to founders of Just Us Books, Cheryl and Wade Hudson. The books they publish spotlight Black people, culture, and history. An award ceremony will take place in-person and virtually on Sept. 29 in New York City.

Advertisement





Inaugural prize news

Anchorage-born and New Haven-based poet Rachel Mannheimer’s debut collection of poetry was selected by Nobel laureate Louise Glück as winner of Changes Books’ inaugural Bergman Prize. “Earth Room,” a narrative poem of force and beguiling, transfixing energy, moves between New York, Alaska, Berlin, the moon, and Mars, as Mannheimer excavates history, ever-present, ever-unfolding, and how art rises out of it, in response to it, despite it. She captures the uncomfortable dissonances. “The boys on skateboards held surf-kites and sailed/ down the former runway, toward the fenced-off section/ where refugees were housed in modular containers.” A performance artist shatters a window, rolls in the shards, rubs her blood on the walls. “If you live on a set, it’s not really a set.” Glück describes it as a “rare work that is both profoundly alert to its historical moment and also, in the questions it entertains and the magnitude of its intent, timeless.” Mannheimer writes with a propulsive matter-of-factness, a savvy, strong, and layered way of making sense of creation and time and place.

Advertisement





Coming out

“How Strange a Season” by Megan Mayhew Bergman (Scribner)

“Song for Almeyda & Song for Anninho” by Gayl Jones (Beacon)

“A House Between Earth and the Moon” by Rebecca Scherm (Viking)





Pick of the week

Josh Cook at Porter Square Books in Cambridge recommends “Jawbone” by Mónica Ojeda, translated from the Spanish by Sarah Booker (Coffee House): “Dark academy meets existential horror in this scintillating and unsettling novel of friendship, adolescence, and ‘inquietude.’ When a group of friends find an abandoned building, their most charismatic member slowly escalates their afternoons of scary stories and dares into a secret society of dangerous rituals and potentially deadly consequences. The characters are entrancing, the ideas are insightful, and the prose itself is thrilling.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.