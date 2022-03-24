Rebecca Mead on books to learn about London and New York

In 2018, New Yorker writer Rebecca Mead did what many people only talked about during Donald Trump’s presidency. She left. Discouraged by the country’s rightward turn and hankering for new horizons, Mead moved to her native country of England where she, her husband, and son settled in London. In her new memoir, “ Home/Land: Departure and Return ,” Mead recounts the highs and lows of pulling up roots in mid life and returning to a country she had left 30 years before. Mead is also the author of “ One Perfect Day ” and “ My Life in Middlemarch .”

MEAD: An old book by Stephen Greenblatt, “Will in the World.” It’s so fantastically wonderful how he powerfully evokes the unknown life of Shakespeare. I’m always reading principally for work, but because my work is so interesting it counts as reading for myself.

BOOKS: If you read largely for work, do you read mostly nonfiction?

MEAD: Not really. I can make an excuse for reading fiction. I’m thinking about Shakespeare so I’m also reading Maggie O’Farrell’s novel “Hamnet,” which is unspeakably great. The first time I picked it up I read the first page and decided I wasn’t in the mood for historical fiction. This time I read it straight through and haven’t been able to stop thinking about it.

BOOKS: Did moving back to London change your reading in any way?

MEAD: It has because my work has changed, especially given the pandemic. I mostly wrote stories that didn’t require travel, so I’ve been thinking about Britain and England a lot. I’ve been reading historical things and returning to literary texts I read as a student, such as Anglo Saxon poetry. That sounds ridiculous! But I’ve been reading these two poems, “The Seafarer” and “The Wanderer,” from the 10th century. They have descriptions of solitude, danger, and exile that are so heart-wrenching even though they are from the world of mead halls and knights.

BOOKS: What kind of a reader were you as a teenager?

MEAD: I read a lot because there was nothing else to do. I read fast. My powers of concentration now are nothing like what they were then. I read George Eliot’s “Middlemarch” in two weeks. Not even two weeks of vacation, but two weeks of school. I don’t know any young people who read now. I think that’s because there’s so much else to do. Reading demands a distraction-free environment, and there’s no such thing.

BOOKS: Did you read anything to prepare to move to New York City?

MEAD: I didn’t read it for prep but it turned out to be good prep: Tom Wolfe’s “The Bonfire of the Vanities.” I read it the summer before I moved to the city. Wolfe’s over-the-top depiction of the city, which I had never been to, was my introduction to it. Then I ended up working as an intern at New York Magazine where Wolfe did so much of his writing. His depiction of the city was very much the mindset of New York Magazine.

BOOKS: Is there a book that you read to get settled in London?

MEAD: I read Peter Ackroyd’s “London: The Biography,” which is a big history of the city. I read that in the first year I was living here and during the pandemic when I couldn’t go anywhere. I remember sitting in my garden reading about London and not being able to go out in it.

BOOKS: How do you treat your books?

MEAD: I look after them. The main problem is insufficient room to shelve them. When we lived in New York we had more space, and I knew better where things were. Even though we’ve been in this house for three years, I still don’t know where lots of things are. We did a very big purge before we left New York. So sometimes I’m looking for things we don’t have anymore.

BOOKS: What will you read next?

MEAD: I do not know. Do people have a plan for what they will read? I guess they have a TBR stack. My whole life is a to-be-read pile. I do have Josh Cohen’s “How to Live. What to Do: In Search of Ourselves in Life and Literature” waiting for me. But whatever I tell you won’t be true. Something will come between me and that book and I’ll read something else.

Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of "Rescuing Penny Jane" and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.