Seven reasons why TV audiences are bored with the Oscars

Why? It’s complicated, of course, and it likely has nothing to do with “wokeness,” as some have said. After all, the Oscars show has been political for a very long time, even before Marlon Brando refused to accept his “Godfather” statue in 1973 because of the film industry’s treatment of Native Americans.

The Oscar ratings have been on a downward slide for years, culminating in last year’s all-time low of 9.85 million viewers. Yes, it was a pandemic-related bottom, but even prior to that the numbers were tumbling. In 2000, 46.3 million people watched; in 2019, it was down to 29.6 million.

But here are some of the possible factors in play, on the eve of Sunday’s show.

1. REMEMBER GLAMOUR?

Children, there was a time when movie stars were like the stars — far away from our lives, cloaked in mystery, symbols of aspiration. But that has changed radically across the past few decades. Now, the promotional circuit throws them in our faces repeatedly, so that high-profile cast members are all over pop culture hawking their latest project and then, during the ever-expanding awards season, promoting themselves.

The stars now show up regularly on podcasts, which, unlike the more time-limited and superficial TV talk shows, require them to be open and forthcoming, not least of all because they are often talking to hosts from their world (such as Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett of “Smartless”). And many stars also cultivate social media, showing up daily or weekly to issue personal bits, often interacting with “ordinary people.”

So the Oscars are no longer our rare opportunity to see these famous actors in action, walking the red carpet, making faces from the audience, and coming to the stage as themselves. There is no longer anything special or exclusive about them, really.

2. THE ENDLESS SEASON

Awards season seems to get longer and longer. By the time the Oscars arrive, after months of conjecture and the presentation of smaller awards, the tension is all but gone.

Best picture nominee “The Power of the Dog” has been an odds-on favorite since last year. It has also won a number of prizes already. At this point, an Oscar win would seem like a fait accompli.

Of course, there may be a spoiler, and some are predicting that it will be “CODA.” But even so, it comes at the end of a long and often tedious ride. If one motive for watching the Oscars is to be surprised, well, it’s likely you won’t be. Going into Sunday night, I’m already sick of “The Power of the Dog” and the conversation around it.

3. NICHES AND MORE NICHES

There just aren’t many massively popular box-office hits in the Oscar pool anymore. The last best picture winner to gross over $100 million domestically was “Argo” in 2013. And this is not because of the pandemic, as evidenced by the winners that came after “Argo” but before COVID-19, including “Spotlight” ($45 million), “Moonlight” ($27.8 million), “The Shape of Water” ($63.9 million), “Green Book” ($85 million), and “Parasite” ($53.4 million).

That means that fewer moviegoers are invested in the competition, since they haven’t seen many of the contenders. Sure, streaming movies are more easily available to more movie fans, but only if those fans subscribe to that particular streaming service — “CODA” on Apple TV+, for example, or “Don’t Look Up” and “The Power of the Dog” on Netflix. The movie market has become increasingly fractured over the decades, just like the TV market, where a viewership of 4 million people — once considered a flop — has become a sign of success. Potential Oscar viewers can be put off by their lack of familiarity with the nominees.

The answer isn’t to suddenly offer an award for “outstanding achievement in popular film,” as was proposed and then rejected in 2018, or to include a Twitter-voted fan favorite, which will be presented (with a statue?) at this year’s ceremony. They’re silly and condescending ideas.

4. ACADEMY STRAIN, NO GAIN

Oh, Oscars, please stop all the fussing with format. It’s not a good look, and it casts a pall of desperation over the whole endeavor. The ratings aren’t shrinking because there are too many clips, or not enough clips, or too many hosts, or not enough hosts. Making alterations in the face of much bigger problems involving niche releases — well, to use a metaphor that harkens back to one of the biggest Oscar years — it’s like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

This year, the Academy has decided to present a number of awards — for film editing, sound, original score, production design, makeup and hairstyling, live-action short, animated short, and documentary short — right before the telecast, and then air clips of those wins during the big show. I suspect the change won’t improve the ratings, and I know that it has already caused plenty of offense; an open letter from more than 70 Oscar winners said that excluding these awards from the live telecast would do “irreparable damage” to the Oscars’ reputation. Coincidentally, it will cause scheduling chaos for those who want to be in the Dolby Theatre for those eight awards and who also want to be on the red carpet.

5. KUDOS UP TO HERE

There are just too many awards shows on TV, and there have been for some time now. It’s fairly absurd, as every week seems to usher in some different kudo-fest. En masse, each one seems less important. And I’m not just talking about film awards like the Critics’ Choice Awards, but music awards and TV awards, too. They’ve essentially become variety shows where performers come to drum up sales on their latest projects while the obligatory statues are given out.

But they’re not variety shows; they are back-patting events, where once again we are asked to watch wealthy, famous people celebrate themselves. For many, that has become increasingly tiresome.

6. TV IS PEAKING

The past twentysomething years have seen a radical improvement in scripted television. With the advent of cable and streaming outlets, which are flush with cash and unbound by sex, language, and maturity standards, TV storytellers have been killing it. So-called A-list actors have been willing to appear on TV, unlike in the old days.

Meanwhile, the movie industry, generally speaking, has become hostage to franchises and comic books. Sure, those big-budget movies are created with the idea of maximizing the visual potential of the big screen and funding some of the smaller movies. But they don’t elevate the medium so much as babysit the kids.

As a result, the bulk of our collective conversation about pop culture revolves more around TV than movies. I realize this is a subjective observation. But even before the pandemic forced many people to find entertainment at home, I strongly sensed that the most pop cultural excitement was around the latest TV shows.

7. YAWN, SEE YOU IN THE A.M.

The Internet now affords us the luxury of waiting until the morning after the Oscars to catch up. We can get to sleep at a reasonable hour, instead of handing over our bedtimes to the Oscar producers, and then we can read the news stories and, more importantly, watch the clips when we wake up.

It’s no longer the case that if someone does something outrageous at the Oscars, you’ve missed it if you missed the show. You can click on video of the night’s big moments and catch up before you’ve had your first conversation of the day.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.