Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

YARD ACT Hailing from Leeds, this post-punk combo pairs witty commentary on the bleak and the mundane with spiky riffs and thudding basslines on their recent full-length “The Overload.” March 25, 9 p.m. (doors). The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

THAO Singer, songwriter, and producer Thao Nguyen makes widescreen folk-pop that’s given extra oomph by innovative arrangements; her most recent album with her former band Thao and the Get Down Stay Down, 2020′s “Temple,” was reissued with revelatory string versions of select songs last year. March 26, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

SPARKS Ron and Russell Mael went Hollywood twice last year, writing the music for the out-there rock opera “Annette” and having the lens turned on them for the Edgar Wright documentary “The Sparks Brothers.” Their larger-than-life art-pop, which they’ve been perfecting for more than five decades, deserves all the attention and more. March 30, 8 p.m. Boch Center Shubert Theatre. 866-348-9738, bochcenter.org

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country

SAM WEBER The title of his new record, “Get Free,” may point to ruminations therein on this rising roots artist’s relocation from his Vancouver Island home to Los Angeles in 2020. But he points to a meaning rooted in the time in which it was made: “Each performance of each song was a moment of transcendence and an escape for us from an otherwise odd, restrictive time.” March 27, 7 p.m. $20. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

BEDOUINE What’s old is new: Syrian-born Angeleno Azniv Korkejian, who performs as Bedouine, is touring behind a new record, “Waysides,” that collects songs she wrote when she was making her first two albums and offers another serving of her quiet, Laurel Canyon redolent country-folk music. March 30, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. $20. City Winery, Haymarket Lounge, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com

THE WAILIN’ JENNYS Ruth Moody, Nicky Mehta, and Heather Masse have been making harmony-rich music as the Wailin’ Jennys for around 20 years, but they’ve recorded it only intermittently. That can happen when life (in the form of motherhood) intrudes, but the Jennys are apparently headed back to the recording studio in the not-too-distant future. March 31, 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 800-653-8000, www.ticketmaster.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

JAVON JACKSON: THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO NIKKI GIOVANNI Among the last of legendary drummer Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, tenor saxophonist/composer Jackson has continued to deliver the message of African- American music in all its glory. This concert celebrates the release of his latest album, a selection of hymns and spirituals curated by revered poet, activist, and educator Giovanni. With the band on the record: pianist Jeremy Manasia, bassist David Williams, and drummer McClenty Hunter. March 25, 8 p.m. $35-$50. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

LUTHER GRAY QUARTET Four of the area’s finest and fiercest improvisors convene in an ensemble led by drummer Gray and featuring alto saxophonist Jim Hobbs, trombone and tuba player Bill Lowe, and bassist Timo Shanko. A wild ride guaranteed! March 29, 8 p.m. $10. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

MEAN BLACK SPIDER Raw, stripped-down, mid-20th-century-inspired electric blues from the Boston-based trio of singer and harmonica player Mark Earley, guitarist Jeremy Lyons, and drummer Chris Anzalone. March 31, 7 p.m. $15-$20. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. www.burren.com/music

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

EMMANUEL MUSIC Artistic director Ryan Turner conducts Bach’s challenging St. John Passion featuring several standout soloists from Emmanuel’s core artists, including Charles Blandy as the Evangelist and Dana Whiteside as Pilate. March 26, 7 p.m. Emmanuel Church. 617-536-3356, www.emmanuelmusic.org

PHOENIX This vibrant young orchestra welcomes new music director Joshua Weilerstein with this concert, which also celebrates a new partnership between the orchestra and New England Conservatory. Music by Bartók, Price, Osvaldo Golijov, Gabriela Lena Frank, and Beethoven. March 27, 3 p.m. Jordan Hall. www.phoenixorch.org

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The Tanglewood Festival Chorus makes its much-anticipated return to Symphony Hall with Benjamin Britten’s resonant “War Requiem,” conducted by Antonio Pappano with soloists including Britten specialist Ian Bostridge. March 31-April 2. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND A musical fable about an idealistic peasant girl in Haiti who sacrifices herself to save an aristocratic youth only to be betrayed by him, “Once on This Island” has issues of colonial exploitation and class inequities very much on its mind. Director Pascale Florestal, who is Haitian-American, does not shrink from them. Yet there’s an unquenchable exuberance to “Once on This Island,” and, frequently, enchantment. At the musical’s glowing center as Ti Moune is Peli Naomi Woods, a senior at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, who gives a remarkably confident performance. Through April 16. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Devised by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale, and Thomas Kail back before “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” made Miranda famous, “Freestyle Love Supreme” is an improvisational comedy show in which performers take audience suggestions and transform them into hip-hop numbers. Directed by Kail, and featuring Veneziale, Andrew Bancroft, Jay C. Ellis, Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady, Morgan Reilly, and Chris Sullivan, along with musicians Richard Baskin Jr. and James Rushin. Through April 2. Emerson Colonial Theatre. 888-616-0272, emersoncolonialtheatre.com

THE BLUEST EYE This profoundly moving production of Lydia R. Diamond’s play, adapted from Toni Morrison’s debut novel and skillfully directed by Awoye Timpo, will stay with you long after you see it. The title refers to a young Black girl named Pecola Breedlove (Hadar Busia-Singleton) who believes her life would be wonderful if she only had blue eyes. Pecola feels lost in the world at the very moment she should be finding her place in it, and the ache of that coming-of-age quandary is legible on Busia-Singleton’s face. The rest of the cast is equally strong; they make the stakes for each character wrenchingly clear at all times. Digital recording of performance available through April 9. Huntington Theatre Company. 617-266-0800 or www.huntingtontheatre.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BOSOMA DANCE COMPANY Under the direction of choreographer Katherine Hooper, the company celebrates its 19th season with a wide-ranging concert of new work and classic repertory. The program, which opens with a performance by BoSoma’s youth company, includes Hooper’s Billy Joel-inspired “Reflection” and the signature “Parachute,” as well as new works by Tony Tucker and Jessica Rose Flynn. March 26-27. $15-$30. Larcom Theatre, Beverly. www.bosoma.org

DrumatiX will perform at Somerville's Arts at the Armory on March 30. Joni Lohr

RHYTHM DELIVERED This new show by DrumatiX promises the company’s trademark blend of tap dance, body percussion, and drumming, all enlivened with a good-natured humor that reels the audience into the action. From cleaning supplies to buckets, barrels, and all manner of found paraphernalia, the sky’s the limit for cranking the beat. March 30. $25. Center for Arts at the Armory, Somerville. www.drumatixdance.com

INITIATION — IN LOVE SOLIDARITY Presented by Nailah Randall-Bellinger and RootsUprising, this two-part event features the titular dance film and a live performance of “Migrating Souls.” The dance reflects the evolving identities of women in the African diaspora, highlighting their resilience through affirming acts of sacrifice. The event also features a post-performance talk-back with Randall-Bellinger and the dancers. March 25. Free. Multicultural Arts Center, Cambridge. www.eventbrite.com/e/initiation-in-love-solidarity-tickets-267798210657

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

MATTHEW ANGELO HARRISON: ROBOTA Harrison, a Detroit-based artist, honed his sculptural skills in the most Motor City of ways — as a model-maker for Ford, crafting prototypes from clay. Those skills are now applied to prototypes of an entirely different kind: of an entirely imaginable world where human labor itself is an artifact, replaced by indifferent machines. Through July 24. MIT List Visual Art Center, 20 Ames St., Cambridge. Through July 24. 617-253-4680, listart.mit.edu

CANDICE LIN: SEEPING, ROTTING, RESTING, WEEPING The title of this immersive installation, which Lin made in the first phase of the pandemic in her California studio while wildfires raged nearby, might be as much a short-form diary of that time as much as a title (in fact, it refers to the process of indigo dying, which figures prominently in it). But despair does seep into Lin’s work as she explores both marginal histories of colonialism and fantastical consequences in not-too-far-flung futures — like one where cats take over as caretakers of a planet badly managed by humans. Could they really do any worse? Through April 10. Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts, Harvard University, 24 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-496-5387, carpenter.center

ISAAC JULIEN: LESSONS OF THE HOUR The British artist Isaac Julien’s lush video pieces have the extravagant production values of the most sumptuous Hollywood period dramas, or at least “Bridgerton.” But while Julien’s works play out at human scale, his elliptical, big-picture takes on the history of modernity, colonialism, and their long-tail effects on the present day plant them in the realm of art. This piece uses as its departure point the tour of Great Britain undertaken in the 1840s by a young Frederick Douglass, portrayed movingly by the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Ray Fearon, during which time he delivered hundreds of lectures on abolition, suffrage, and human rights. Julien imagines Douglass’s fierce orations back home as the years drag him from optimism to frustration, culminating in 1894 with “Lessons of the Hour,” his final speech, in which in the face of a lynching epidemic he urged the country to adhere to its founding principles of equality. It’s eerily deflating how relevant, and urgent, it remains. Through July 10. Smith College Museum of Art, 20 Elm St., Northampton. 413-585-2760, https://scma.smith.edu

MURRAY WHYTE





CONNECTIONS/CONEXIONES: CONTEMPORARY CUBAN PRINTMAKERS Boston Printmakers sponsors this exhibition, part of an exchange proposed by Janette Brossard Duharte, president of the printmaking section of the Visual Artist Association of Cuba. The history of the medium on the island traces back to cigar ads and political posters; these works by 37 artists cover a wide range of themes and techniques. Boston Printmakers will stage a show in Havana in June. Through April 9. Brickbottom Gallery, 1 Fitchburg St., Somerville. www.brickbottom.org/exhibition/connections-conexiones-2

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

TONE BELL “I would never get my father a ‘Number One Dad’ mug,” says Bell on “One Night in Austin,” his latest album. “Number one? Are you crazy? He was OK. I don’t know what to get him, ‘cause they don’t make ‘Number Three Dad’ mugs. If there was a mug that just said ‘Dad,’ I’d be like, that’s him, right there.” March 25 at 7:30 p.m. and March 26 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

JIMMY TINGLE LIVE! HUMOR FOR HUMANITY Homegrown Cambridge satirist Jimmy Tingle had some new “post pandemic” material to add to some of his tried-and-true bits in this upbeat, autobiographical show. March 26, 8 p.m. $42-$64. The Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 978-927-3100, www.thecabot.org

COMEDY AT KING’S BACKSTAGE “Sometimes I worry about getting my identity stolen,” says Dan Boulger, who’s on the bill for this weekly stand-up show, “and then sometimes I’m like, really? You want my identity? It’s like, enjoy being secretly gay.” With Jason Cordova. March 27, 7:30 p.m. $10. Kings Dining and Entertainment, 50 Dalton St. 617-266-2695, www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

LEAP LAB: FAMILY FRIENDLY YOGA FLOW MIT Open Space Programming is offering a free, virtual yoga practice with Leela Yoga + Wellness founder Marlene Boyette. It’s meant for children 4-8. March 26, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Free. Virtual. eventbrite.com

COCOMELON LIVE! JJ’S JOURNEY See all of your favorite CoComelon characters from YoYo to Bingo in this live, theatrical adaptation of this children’s YouTube classic. March 26, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. $33.50. Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St. bochcenter.org

FABVILLE FAMILY NIGHT Every month, the FabVille Design Lab gives families the free opportunity to create something in their shop. This month, they’ve outdone themselves, with lasers. Work together with your child to turn a simple drawing into a physical work of art, with FabVille’s laser cutters. March 30, 6-8:30 p.m. Free. FabVille Design Lab, 81 Highland Ave, Somerville. eventbrite.com

SAM TROTTENBERG















