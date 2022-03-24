‘We will SMASH you.’ Dropkick Murphys file cease and desist order to stop white nationalists from using their music.

The group, which drew sharp condemnation from Boston officials and parade organizers, on Monday posted a promotional video set to the Dropkick Murphys track, “The Boys Are Back.”

The group, known as the Nationalist Social Club, had a presence at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston on Sunday. They wore neo-Nazi insignia, carried “sun cross” flags, and unfurled a banner that read “Keep Boston Irish.”

The Dropkick Murphys have filed a cease-and-desist letter in response to a white nationalist group that used one of their songs in a promotional video that was posted online earlier this week.

The band was quick to clear up any confusion about the group’s use of their song, first tweeting out a strongly worded message in response to the video, and then filing a cease-and-desist letter telling the group to stop using the track.

“[Expletive] Losers,” the band tweeted on Tuesday. “Stop using our song for your little dress up party video. We will SMASH you.”

The cease-and-desist letter was signed by Dropkick Murphys attorney Tamara Milagros-Butler of law firm Myman Greenspan and states that “DKM has not (and would not, ever, in a million years) authorize or license [NSC] the right to use or exploit the Recording and/or Composition in the video in question or any similar video.”

The letter says that use of the song violates laws against copyright infringement, and unless the white nationalist group immediately complies, Dropkick Murphys could pursue legal action.

Milagros-Butler, who has represented the band for almost 20 years, confirmed that she sent the letter on Tuesday. “This is no different than other times that folks have infringed on the band’s copyright,” Milagros-Butler said. “It’s their livelihood.”

Commenters on Twitter rallied behind the Boston Celt punk heroes.

“This response is top ... shelf,” one person said.

Another called out the band’s history of “walking the talk,” and linked to a 2019 clip where lead vocalist Ken Casey stopped a concert to condemn audience members holding up fascist signs.

“This is why I named my dog Murphy,” another person said.













