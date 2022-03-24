Carlisle startup looks to create vertical-takeoff planes

So their Carlisle startup, Transcend Air , is designing a VTOL that sticks with a traditional fossil-fuel-burning turbine, but combines it with rotors that tilt up at takeoff, then straight ahead during level flight, like the US military’s Osprey aircraft. The goal is a five-passenger, $3.5 million aircraft that can land almost anywhere, like a helicopter, but can move almost as fast as a jet. Bruell and Schmidt claim their bird, the VY 400, will fly at up to 400 miles per hour, a speed none of today’s electric VTOLs can match. (It’s a huge technical challenge.)

But Gregory Bruell and Peter Schmidt think they’re wasting their money. They’re fine with the VTOL part of the plan, but they want no part of those electric motors.

Are you ready for battery-powered airplanes? They’re called eVTOLs — electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing planes — and some of the biggest companies on Earth are investing billions to build them.

“We cut the door-to-door time, Boston to New York, ... to an hour,” said Schmidt, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate and former president of aircraft charter company Linear Air. Much of the time savings comes from the ability to launch from conveniently located heliports instead of making the slog to Logan Airport.

Schmidt figures a one-way ticket would cost around $300, significantly more than the Delta Shuttle, but still well within corporate travel budgets. And because the VY 400 would travel at around twice the speed of an electric VTOL, each aircraft could make more trips per day and generate more revenue.

The VY 400 is designed for relatively short commutes. “About 150 to 500 miles is our sweet spot,” said Transcend’s chief executive Bruell, a former computer networking engineer. He figures Boston-New York will be a prime market, but thinks the most lucrative would be shuttle service between Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

So far, they’ve only built relatively small prototypes of the VY 400, financed by about $4 million from their own pockets and a few outside investors. But they’ve signed a contract with Connecticut helicopter builder Kaman Corp. to build the first full-sized version, due in about 18 months. And the US Air Force has chosen Transcend as one of 11 companies to participate in a research program to develop new military VTOL aircraft.

Not everybody is ready to climb on board. Aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia, who’s been tracking the industry since the 1980s, doesn’t have much use for electric VTOLs, but he’s even less impressed by Transcend’s proposal. Aboulafia said that a similar aircraft from the Italian aerospace firm Leonardo has been under development since 2009, and still hasn’t entered service.

“Getting a machine with a turboshaft to take off vertically and fly at 400 knots?” said Aboulafia. “It’s been so long we’ve been trying, as a world, to accomplish that. And nothing in sight. Zero.”

Aboulafia doesn’t believe that a tiny company based in Bruell’s garage can achieve something that well-established aircraft makers have yet to accomplish. In 18 months, Transcend will get the chance to prove him wrong.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.