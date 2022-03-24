EU takes aim at Big Tech’s power with landmark digital act

The law, called the Digital Markets Act, would be the most sweeping piece of digital policy since the bloc enacted the world’s toughest rules to protect people’s online data in 2018. The legislation is aimed at stopping the largest tech platforms from using their interlocking services and considerable resources to box in users and squash emerging rivals, creating room for new entrants and fostering more competition.

GÖTTINGEN, Germany — The European Union was expected to finalize this week one of the world’s most far-reaching laws to address the power of the biggest tech companies, putting in place rules that will affect app stores, online advertising, e-commerce, messaging services, and other everyday digital tools.

What that means practically is that companies such as Google could no longer collect data from different services to offer targeted ads without users’ consent and that Apple might have to allow alternatives to its App Store on iPhones and iPads. Violators of the law, which would probably take effect early next year, could face significant fines.

The Digital Markets Act is part of a one-two punch by European regulators. As early as next month, the EU is expected to reach an agreement on another law that would force social media companies such as Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, to police their platforms more aggressively.

With these actions, Europe is cementing its leadership as the most assertive regulator of tech companies such as Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft. European standards are often adopted worldwide, and the latest legislation further raises the bar by potentially bringing the companies under a new era of oversight — just like health care, transportation, and banking industries.

“Faced with big online platforms behaving like they were ‘too big to care,’ Europe has put its foot down,” said Thierry Breton, one of the top digital officials in the European Commission. “We are putting an end to the so-called ‘Wild West’ dominating our information space. A new framework that can become a reference for democracies worldwide.”

On Thursday, representatives from the European Parliament and European Council were working behind closed doors in Brussels to strike a final deal. Their agreement would come after about 16 months of talks — a speedy pace for the EU bureaucracy — and would set the stage for a final vote in Parliament and among representatives from the 27 countries in the union. That final approval is viewed as a formality.

Europe’s moves contrast with the lack of activity in the United States. Although Republicans and Democrats have held several high-profile congressional hearings to scrutinize Meta, Twitter and others in recent years, and US regulators have filed antitrust cases against Google and Meta, no new federal laws have been passed to address what many see as the tech companies’ unchecked power.

Europe’s new rules could offer a preview of what’s to come elsewhere in the world. The region’s 2018 privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation, which restricts the online collection and sharing of personal data, has served as a model in countries from Japan to Brazil.

The path of the Digital Markets Act faced hurdles. Policymakers dealt with what watchdogs said was one of the fiercest lobbying efforts ever seen in Brussels as industry groups tried to water down the new law. They also brushed aside concerns raised by the Biden administration that the rules unfairly targeted American companies.

Questions remain about how the new law will work in practice. Companies are expected to look for ways to diminish the law’s impact through the courts. And regulators will need new funding to pay for their expanded oversight responsibilities at a time when budgets are under strain from the pandemic.

Specifics of the law read like a wish list for rivals of the biggest companies.

Apple and Google, which make the operating systems that run on nearly every smartphone, would be required to loosen their grip. Apple would probably have to allow alternative app stores for the first time. The law is also expected to let companies such as Spotify and Epic Games use alternative payment to Apple’s in the App Store, which charges a 30 percent commission.

On Android devices, Google would probably have to give customers options to use other email and search services on handsets in Europe, similar to what it has already been doing in response to a previous EU antitrust judgment. On Wednesday, Google announced that Spotify and some other app developers would be allowed to offer alternative payment methods to Google’s within its app store.

European regulators are now faced with enforcing the new law. GDPR has been criticized for lack of enforcement.

The European Commission, the executive branch of the bloc, will also have to hire scores of new employees to investigate the tech companies. Years of litigation are expected as companies mount court challenges of future penalties issued as a result of the new law.

“The gatekeepers,” said Vinje, the Brussels antitrust lawyer, “will not be entirely without defenses.”