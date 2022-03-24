Investors taking money out of China on an ‘unprecedented’ scale

China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance. High-frequency data detected large portfolio outflows from Chinese stocks and bonds, even as flows to other emerging markets held up, the IIF wrote in a report Thursday. “Outflows from China on the scale and intensity we are seeing are unprecedented, especially since we are not seeing similar outflows from the rest of emerging markets,” IIF chief economist Robin Brooks and his colleagues wrote. “The timing of outflows ― which built after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ― suggests foreign investors may be looking at China in a new light, though it is premature to draw any definitive conclusions in this regard.” Official data showed that foreign investors reduced their holdings of Chinese government bonds by the most on record in February, in part as the Russia-Ukraine war spurred redemptions among global fixed-income investors. Sanctions have frozen the Russian central bank’s foreign reserves held in euros and dollars, leading to speculation that Moscow may sell its holding of Chinese assets to raise funds. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

LENDING

Mortgage rates at their highest level since January 2019

Mortgage rates in the United States continued their rapid rise, reaching a level not seen in more than three years. The average for a 30-year loan was 4.42 percent, up from 4.16 percent last week and the highest since January 2019, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Borrowing costs tracked another jump in 10-year Treasury yields. The Federal Reserve lifted the benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point last week, with more hikes possible in the coming months. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled supply chains and financial markets, raising the stakes of the Fed’s fight to tame inflation. Home-loan costs are expected to climb further by the end of the year, though the global turmoil makes near-term moves hard to predict. Buyers who jumped into the market earlier in the pandemic or owners who rushed to refinance were able to take advantage of record-low mortgage rates. Over the past few months, many Americans have shelved purchasing plans or have given up altogether as inflation and escalating home prices decimate buying power. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Exxon Mobil program uses excess natural gas to power bitcoin mining

Exxon Mobil Corp. is running a pilot program using excess natural gas that would otherwise be burned off from North Dakota oil wells to power cryptocurrency-mining operations and is considering doing the same at other sites around the globe, according to people familiar with the matter. The oil giant has an agreement with Crusoe Energy Systems Inc. to take gas from an oil well pad in the Bakken shale basin to power mobile generators used to run Bitcoin mining servers on site, said the people, who asked to not be named because the information isn’t public. The pilot project, which launched in January 2021 and expanded in July, uses up 18 million cubic feet of gas per month that would have otherwise been burned off because there aren’t enough pipelines. Exxon, the largest US oil producer, is considering similar pilots in Alaska, the Qua Iboe Terminal in Nigeria, Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale field, Guyana, and Germany, one of the people said. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Southwest will add a fourth fare level in an effort to boost revenue

Southwest Airlines is adding a fourth fare category to try to boost revenue. Southwest said Thursday that the new tickets will be more expensive than a basic Wanna Get Away ticket, but cheaper than other seats. It’s the first major change in Southwest’s fare structure since 2007. Southwest officials think the changes will be especially appealing to business travelers. Airlines frequently tinker with fares and fees to squeeze more revenue from passengers. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

US pipeline agency pulls back plan to assess climate impacts

Amid pushback from industry and lawmakers in both parties, federal energy regulators on Thursday scaled back plans to consider how natural gas projects affect climate change and environmental justice. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said a plan to consider climate effects will now be considered a draft and will only apply to future projects. Industry groups and key lawmakers had criticized a proposal approved last month to tighten climate rules, saying it was poorly timed amid a push for increased natural gas exports following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Climate activists accused FERC of bowing to political pressure, a claim FERC Chairman Richard Glick denied. At a Feb. 17 meeting, the energy commission approved policy statements directing officials to consider how pipelines and other natural gas projects affect climate change and environmental justice. The panel said at the time that the new guidance would take effect immediately and apply to pending and future gas projects. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to step back from that commitment, which is now labeled as a draft and would apply only to projects filed after FERC finalizes the policy statements. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Russian stock market finally reopens, with government intervention

After shutting down for almost a month, the Russian stock market reopened for limited trading Thursday. Just 33 companies, all listed in the benchmark MOEX index, were allowed to trade on the Moscow Exchange for four hours and 10 minutes. The MOEX index rose 4.4 percent, but it was probably buoyed by significant government policies intended to avoid a sell-off, including a measure to bar foreigners from selling stocks. The Russian central bank said Wednesday there would be a ban on short selling the stocks, a type of trade involving a bet that a company’s share price will fall. Previously, the government said it would instruct its sovereign wealth fund to channel up to $10 billion into local stocks to stop their prices from plummeting. And in late February, the central bank barred brokers from executing sell orders by foreigners. The White House called the partial reopening “a Potemkin market opening.” It was the first opportunity for local stock trading since Feb. 25. The day before trading was halted, the index dropped to a record low after Russia invaded Ukraine. It then partly rebounded. ― NEW YORK TIMES

TRANSPORTATION

Postal Service doubles order of electric vehicles, but environmentalists want more

The US Postal Service on Thursday said it had doubled the proportion of electric vehicles in its initial order to replace its aging fleet of delivery trucks, a move called inadequate by environmentalists who want the agency to move away from gasoline-powered vehicles. The service said it had placed an order for 50,000 Next Generation Delivery Vehicles from Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Corp., with a minimum of 10,019 to be battery-electric powered. The Postal Service is moving forward over objections of the Biden administration with its $6 billion plan to purchase as many as 165,000 mail trucks over the next 10 years, with as many as 90 percent of those to run on gasoline instead of more climate-friendly batteries. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Thursday said the agency had adjusted its strategy to replace decades-old trucks that lack safety features such as air bags. Environmental and electric-vehicle advocates said they weren’t satisfied. “Electrifying merely 20 percent of the postal delivery fleet is far from sufficient,” Daniel Zotos, spokesman for the Zero Emission Transportation Association, said in a statement. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

