US initial jobless claims decline to lowest since 1969

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to the lowest since 1969 as demand for labor far exceeds supply and rampant inflation keeps the incentive to work high.

Initial unemployment claims decreased by 28,000 to 187,000 in the week ended March 19, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate called for 210,000 applications in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Continuing claims for state benefits dropped to 1.35 million in the week ended March 12.