Carrabassett Valley for all seasons

Sleep: There are several homes and condos to rent at Sugarloaf resort. But when we don’t need the extra space and don’t plan on cooking main meals, we prefer a room at The Sugarloaf Mountain Hotel ( www.sugarloaf.com/sugarloaf-lodging/sugarloaf-mountain-hotel ). Rooms are modern and quite spacious, and some have small kitchenettes with a mini-refrigerator and microwave oven. It’s smack dab in the center of Sugarloaf Village, where you can walk to restaurants and shops. Other amenities include a fitness center, valet parking, an outdoor hot tub, and the on-site 45 North restaurant serving breakfast and dinner, along with cocktails and local drafts in the pub. For budget-friendly digs, consider the old-timey, bare bones Herbert Grand Hotel in Kingfield, with basic rooms ( herbertgrand.com ) or the Spillover Motel in Stratton, with clean, quiet rooms and a friendly staff.

Carrabassett Valley, Maine: it’s big and beautiful and rugged. This off-the-beaten-track destination, a four-hour plus trek from Boston, is home to Sugarloaf, one of largest ski resorts east of the Rockies. But that’s just the beginning. The area, sliced by the meandering Carrabassett River, is surrounded by jagged peaks and dense forests. There’s plenty of outdoor recreation, and the throwback town of Kingfield has a cluster of restaurants worthy of a stop. Here’s where to sleep, eat, and play in The Valley no matter the season.

Advertisement

Rolling Fatties is a favorite stop for overstuffed burritos. Pamela Wright

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Eat: Are you craving carb-loading pasta after a day outdoors? Make a reservation at lively Tufulio’s Restaurant & Bar in Carrabassett Valley (https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Restaurant/Tufulios-Restaurant-147799883684/), known for serving up generous helpings of traditional Italian dishes. The linguini with garlicky shrimp and sundried tomatoes is a favorite, but you can’t go wrong with the make-your-own pasta dishes, with your choice of pasta and sauces. The always busy Longfellow’s Restaurant in Kingfield has been a local favorite for more than 40 years (www.longfellowsme.com). It’s a casual place, serving straightforward, delicious food, including salads, burgers, and entrees like glazed duck and the surf and turf with barbecue beef tips and baked scallops. We wouldn’t think of leaving The Valley without stopping at Rolling Fatties (www.rollingfatties.com). Their made-from-scratch tortillas overstuffed with locally sourced meats, veggies, and cheeses, are delicious. For a simple, cheap, and hearty breakfast, head to Kingfield Woodsman (www.facebook.com/TheKingfieldWoodsman). Homemade biscuits and gravy, we love you! For burgers, pizza and local brews, check out the Bag & Kettle in Sugarloaf Village (www.thebagandkettle.com) and for rollicky atmosphere and decent pub grub (burgers, pizza, BBQ), The Rack is the place to go (www.facebook.com/people/The-Rack-BBQ/100063488742860/). Other casual spots include Widowmaker, with 20 or so Maine beers on tap (www.sugarloaf.com/dining/widowmaker), Bullwinkle’s Bistro (www.sugarloaf.com/dining/bullwinkles-bistro) with pub fare and mountain views, and the Shipyard Brew Haus, inside the Sugarloaf Inn, with pitchers of beer and live music (www.shipyardbrewhaussugarloaf.com).

Advertisement

Outdoor adventure awaits in Carrabassett Valley, a hotspot for hiking and biking. Courtesy/Sugarloaf

Play: Sugarloaf needs no introduction to avid downhill skiers (www.sugarloaf.com). It’s tall, it’s big and it has terrain for every skill set. Here are some numbers: 4,237-foot elevation, 2,820-foot vertical drop, and 1,240 acres of skiable terrain, with more than 60 miles of trails and glades. No problem if you’d like to get some final runs in this season; skiing typically lasts through April. There’s often live music at The Widowmaker (www.sugarloaf.com/dining/widowmaker), and a host of special events, like Reggae Fest (April 7-10), the East Coast Pond Skimming Championship (April 16) and the Sugarloaf Marathon and 15K (May 15).

Advertisement

As the weather warms, activities shift. There are more than 80 miles of mountain biking trails throughout the Valley. There’s kayaking on pretty Flagstaff Lake, and miles and miles of hiking trails, including parts of the Appalachian Trail. The Maine Huts & Trails system (www.mainehuts.org), has more than 80 miles of trails into gorgeous backcountry, sliced by streams and dotted with pristine lakes. Sugarloaf’s SuperQuad chairlift is open for scenic rides; ride it up and then hike to the summit for great views.

Other activities include golfing on an 18-hole, par 72 Robert Trent Jones Jr. course, and ziplining on a six-line course, reaching speeds up to 25 miles per hour.

The family owned Nowetah’s Indian Store & Museum in nearby New Portland, dedicated to preserving Native American culture (www.m.facebook.com/Nowetahs-Indian-Store-and-Museum-Native-American-253818291295438), is worth a visit. The small museum and gift store is jam-packed with information, photos, artifacts, and handmade items, like animal pelts and hides, drums, rattles, and rain sticks, antler-carved necklaces, wampum beads, traditional moccasins, rawhide and wood fish traps, prehistoric pottery, canoes and more.

Before heading home take in one last gorgeous western Maine view with a ride up Ira Mountain in Kingfield (www.iramountain.com). The twisty road, located along the Maine High Peaks Scenic Byway, climbs to the 1,950-foot mountain summit where you’ll have a far-reaching vista of forests and mountain peaks. Along the way, you’ll also see some amazing stonework, including a large stone amphitheater. The road is open year-round.

Advertisement

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com