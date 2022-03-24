Conveyor-belt sushi (and robots) come to Watertown

Brunches: The Banks (406 Stuart St.), a downtown fish house steered by Robert Sisca ( Bistro du Midi ), now serves weekend brunch. The menu mixes seafood with standards: fried whole belly clams with waffles, caviar or lobster Benedict, smoked bluefish pate, fried oysters with flat-iron steak and eggs. Visit from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Openings: Kura Sushi is now open at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards (101 Bond Square), with a revolving sushi bar. It’s the Japanese brand’s first New England location. Order from a snaking conveyor belt queued up with more than 140 dishes, from eel with miso cream cheese to spicy salmon or tuna atop crispy rice and a variety of carpaccio. Adding to the intrigue, “Kurabots” — server robots — deliver drinks and condiments. Visit daily from 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Lunches: Newton’s Da LaPosta (825 Washington St.) introduces lunch service: Try pizzas like New Haven clam and traditional margherita, plus lunch-size plates and paninis (porchetta and broccoli rabe on focaccia; Italian with house-made mozzarella). Or sample asparagus frittata, charred octopus, or a crispy duck leg with charred radicchio, all from Mario LaPosta, who used to be at the Seaport’s Babbo. Visit from noon until 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Oysters: For an up-close-and-personal oyster observation, book a tour with Island Creek Oysters at their Duxbury farm (401 Washington St.). Visit their hatchery, nursery, and set sail aboard their 27-foot skiff for drinks, oysters, conversation, and shucking. It ends with a table at their raw bar for more bivalves and beer. Save your clams: You’ll shell out $100 and up for tickets, which go on sale beginning Tuesday, April 5; get them at www.islandcreekoysters.com/farmtours.

In other oyster news, the Seaport’s Woods Hill Pier 4 (300 Pier 4 Blvd.) now serves dollar oysters on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.