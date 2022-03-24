Dinosaurs at Faneuil Hall, yurts in Nova Scotia, and Boston-London flights on United

Learn about dinosaur behavior and the evolution of these prehistoric creatures during an immersive exhibit at Faneuil Hall Marketplace. “Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure” features fossils, animatronic dinosaurs, and interactive games. Find out what paleontologists believe dinosaurs ate and how they moved and behaved. Experience what it feels like to stand next to a 16-foot-tall moving Spinosaurus — and be ready to react if an earthquake erupts, dinosaurs break into battle, or a baby dino needs your help. The display, which includes more than 30 life-size dinosaurs, runs through summer at 4 South Market St. Tickets start at $18; free for ages 2 and under. Open Wednesdays through Sundays. dinosafariboston.com

What’s new in Nova Scotia

See Nova Scotia’s most-famous lighthouse from a safe new spot and stay in newly built seaside yurts. A 14,000-square-foot viewing deck has opened at Peggy’s Cove, a fishing village an hour south of Halifax that’s home to the province’s most popular lighthouse — an honor, given that there are more than 160 lighthouses in Nova Scotia. The viewing deck was built into the rocks to offer unobstructed views and has a fishnet guardrail design. North of Halifax in Guysborough, 10 new yurts open next week, giving guests a chance to glamp in a vineyard overlooking the ocean. Authentic Seacoast’s furnished yurts come with a barbecue grill, private firepit, hot tub, and skylight for stargazing. Wander next door to visit a state-of-the-art distillery and brewery, relax in the seaside sauna, or rent bikes or kayaks to explore. Rates start at $150 per night (902-533-2078). www.novascotia.com

New Boston-London flights on United

United Airlines will launch all-new nonstop flights between Boston and London’s Heathrow Airport in April. As personal and business travel ramp up, the airline will add a daily flight in each direction on its Boeing 767-300ER, which features 46 of United’s Polaris business class seats and 22 of its Premium Plus premium economy seats (those traveling in Polaris and Premium Plus seats get priority check-in, free checked bags, priority boarding, and a step up in the onboard dining experience). The outbound flight leaves Boston at 11 p.m. and arrives in London at 10:35 a.m. the next day, while the London Heathrow flight departs at 6 p.m. and arrives in Boston at 8:40 p.m. the same day. www.united.com

A toasty robe for adventurers

If you love watersports, you’ll fully appreciate the comfiness, practicality, and impressive warmth of the dryrobe. This heavy-duty spacious robe comes with a waterproof and windproof outer fabric made from recycled nylon and a synthetic lambswool lining made from recycled polyester. It will keep you dry and warm after your surfing, kayaking, open-water swimming, and other cold-weather adventures. Throw it over your bathing suit or wetsuit for the drive home or use it as a changing robe — the oversize fit gives you plenty of space for discreetly swapping wet gear for dry clothes. The dryrobe is bulky, but you can buy the Compression Travel Bag to squish your robe down nearly half its usual size — great for travel. Stuff the dryrobe in the bag, close the roll-top lid, open the built-in air valve, and squeeze the air out of the bag. Then close the valve and use the compression straps to keep the bundle compact. Adult robe $190 (short sleeve) to $215 (long sleeve); kid’s robe $115-$190; compression bag $40. us.dryrobe.com

A power hub for home and travel

Use Accell’s Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station to power your laptop and connect multiple peripheral devices using just one port. Plug your Thunderbolt 4 into a power outlet and then connect it to your laptop using a USB-C cord — no need to use your laptop’s regular power supply cord. Next, plug all your external devices into the Thunderbolt 4 using the station’s many ports: two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, three USB-3.1 Generation 2 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, and one ethernet port. The device also comes with an SD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack for your wired headphones. The Thunderbolt 4 lets you connect a single 8k high-resolution display or two 4k displays through the DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. With a bandwidth of 40Gbps, it offers quick pass-through speeds for all your gadgets. $299.99. www.accellww.com

