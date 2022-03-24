Take an online tour of Gloria Steinem’s journalism career via a new Google Arts exhibition

“That was the low point of my life,” Steinem said earlier this week, smiling about some of the early pieces in her body of work. “They assigned me a piece on textured stockings . And I researched the hell out of it.”

Gloria Steinem, who celebrates her 88th birthday March 26, is known as a feminist and activist — but she’s also a journalist whose career started when women were relegated to writing about certain topics.

Another early assignment has the headline “Funny ways to find a man at the beach.” In it, Steinem advises, “Have a gimmick.”

Both of those stories, written for the New York Times Magazine in 1964 and for Glamour in 1963, are in a new online exhibition featuring Steinem’s work as a writer, journalist, and editor. It’s Google Arts’s second installment of a closer look at Steinem’s life. Last year, Google launched “A Home for a Movement,” which allowed visitors to take a virtual tour of Steinem’s New York apartment and its place in history.

Steinem’s collaborators said they’d long been planning to go through her papers to begin archiving important work, but this Google project helped them dig in on a deadline.

Earlier this week, Steinem and two of her collaborators on the archiving project — Amy Richards and Jill Heller — spoke about the process of sifting through decades of writing for the project. Richards admitted that going through Steinem’s past work seemed too daunting at first.

“I was the most resistant to like digging in on it because I was, I think, scared of it in some ways,” Richards said. “It was just so much — and what to do with it. But I think once I started to see it ... you could sort of see that the past could be the useful in the future.”

Papers, photos, and video clips in the exhibition — “A Movement Lived and Written” — chronicle Steinem’s time with New York Magazine and her history founding Ms. magazine. In audio commentary, writer and activist Janet Dewart Bell, who was edited by Steinem, speaks to how that experience changed Bell’s own work. It also includes letters to Steinem, including one from feminist, civil rights activist and Ms. editor Margaret Sloan in 1971, and another from Cathy Guisewite, creator of the “Cathy” comic, who wrote to Steinem as a fan in 2018.

Steinem co-founded Ms. magazine 50 years ago. Asked what young writers might learn from the archive — and what advice she might give to young writers who have had a difficult time staring careers over the past two years — Steinem said there’s a lesson in what she didn’t know about her path when she started.

“It wasn’t intentional,” she said. “I always wanted to be a writer ever since I was a little girl reading Louisa May Alcott. But I didn’t know how I was going to do that. I didn’t know how I was going to make a living. You know, it was really kind of spontaneous, one step at a time. I mean, planning is a form of power, I think. The ability to plan. And I never felt that, I just felt as if I was doing the best I could, day by day...

“I don’t want to keep people from planning because I’ve realized it certainly has a function, even if it didn’t in my life. But I think maybe I can be a bit of a remedy to the overemphasis on planning, because life and change and revolutions — and everything I can think of — is like a tree. It does not grow from the top down. It grows from the bottom up. So if we spend a bit less time thinking about the distant future, and a bit more time striving to be as spontaneous and fully useful of our talents, and as respectful of other people as we can be, day by day by day, then it will become the movement we want.”

