16-year-old boy is stabbed multiple times in Saugus

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in Saugus Thursday afternoon, police said.
Saugus police responded to a 911 call at 3:54 p.m. from a business in Saugus Center reporting that someone came inside because of a stabbing nearby, police said in a statement.
Police located the teen suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was treated at the scene and transported to a local trauma center, police said.
An initial investigation indicated the victim was stabbed in the vicinity of Raddin Terrace, police said. The stabbing is under investigation by Saugus Police and State Police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
Police do not believe the stabbing was a random act of violence, according to the statement. Anyone with information is asked to call Saugus Police at 781-233-1740.