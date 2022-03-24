16-year-old boy is stabbed multiple times in Saugus

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in Saugus Thursday afternoon, police said.

Saugus police responded to a 911 call at 3:54 p.m. from a business in Saugus Center reporting that someone came inside because of a stabbing nearby, police said in a statement.

Police located the teen suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was treated at the scene and transported to a local trauma center, police said.