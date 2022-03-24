Best things to do in RI this week: March 25-April 1

Punk legend alert: Richie Ramone of The Ramones will play Providence’s Askew March 25. The drummer was in the Ramones from February 1983 until August 1987. #BlitzkriegBop. Tickets from $13. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 150 Chestnut St., Providence. Details here .

Birds are singing, March is going out like a lamb, Rhode Islanders are emerging from winter hibernation, and PC is in the Sweet 16 (the Friars play Kansas on Friday at 7:29 p.m. Check out the photos and video from their sendoff here). Life is good in Rhody. This last week of March is packed with reptiles, alien invasions, Frankenstein, restaurant week, and a real-life Ramone. Let’s dive in.

ALIENS INVADE PROVIDENCE

Attention, Providence! Aliens have been spotted at the Providence Public Library! They have googly eyes, and they’re tall and weird-looking and… and … Sorry. False Alarm. It’s just Big Nazo.

These weirdo puppets are as much a part of Rhode Island’s proud heritage as coffee milk and clam cakes. On March 26, you can join Big Nazo’s “Space Transformation Station Library Situation,” at the Providence Public Library.

“Visitors can choose to watch through the observation windows or come inside to help jumpstart socially-distanced robot fabrication and interactive alien performance activity,” according to the event description. I’m in. Free. 1-3 p.m. 150 Empire St. Also on April 3 and 9. Details here.

JURASSIC TIME

Remember that day in school when a guy would come in with snakes and lizards? If you were the kid who geeked out with happiness, it’s your time, friend. The Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show rolls into West Warwick Civic Center March 26 and 27. Kids 12 and under free, according to their Eventbrite. Adults $10. 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. 100 Factory St., West Warwick. Details here and here.

“A RAISIN IN THE SUN”

Check out the Tony Award-winning play “A Raisin in the Sun” presented by The Players at Barker Playhouse in Providence. Directed here by Rhode Islander Jonathan Pitts-Wiley, Lorraine Hansberry’s now-classic tale of a Black family’s experiences in South side Chicago has been acclaimed by critics since its stage debut in 1959.

This is Pitts-Wiley’s first time working with the Providence Players. According to the troupe’s website: “When The Players reached out, they asked if… I might offer a few suggestions as to what I’d like to direct. ‘Raisin’ was at the top of my list.” Through March 27, 400 Benefit St., Providence. 401-273-0590. Adult tickets from $25. Details here.

OH, WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MORNIN’

There’s still time to catch Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” at PPAC through March 27. According to the billing, the Tony Award winner has been “reimagined for the 21st century” and “looks and sounds like America today.” Tickets from $20. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here. Meet the director here.

EAT YOUR WAY THROUGH NARRAGANSETT

Foodies, this looks epic. From March 26 to April 1, Narragansett’s Restaurant Week offers seven days of deals and specials around the picturesque town, from a list of restaurants. The Coast Guard House, for example, offers a three-course prix fixe for $46.22. You might start with stuffies, or clams zuppa with chorizo and white wine butter, then beef stroganoff with pumpkin gnocchi, or linguine with native little necks.

At Mariner Grille, linger over a three-course lunch for $20.22: You might start with the baked onion soup, then try the citrus and garlic-marinated shrimp skewers or garlic-encrusted ribeye, before indulging in cheesecake, or truffle mouse cake. For lighter fare, there’s also Fuel Coffee Bar, Matunuck Oyster Bar, Shaidzon Beer and more. #BringYourAppetite. Details here.

FRESH PRINCE OF BELCOURT

Attention “Gilded Age” fans: The stately Belcourt of Newport is openings its doors for tours March 26 and 27. See HBO filming spots, take in the glamour — and get a load of this history… The mansion was originally designed in 1891 “for divorced playboy and horse-lover Oliver Hazard Perry Belmont,” according to the event description. And there are more details on the mansion’s website. Belmont set out to design a dream home for himself — and his many horses. To pamper his ponies, Hunt designed his ground floor around a carriage room and stables with “cream and maroon tiles lining the walls, yellow brick pavement, and a central marble trough.”

It gets better. Five years later, he “fell head-over-heels in love with his recently divorced neighbor, Alva Vanderbilt. After a swift romance and nuptials, Alva began adding her own flair.” Goodbye, horses. When Oliver died 12 years later, Alva became very active in the Women’s Suffrage, spearheading the first-ever picketing to take place before the White House in 1917. …HBO, this thing is writing itself. Adults $20, under 18 $8. March 26 and 27, hourlong tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. 657 Bellevue Ave., Newport. Details here.

ROOFTOP OSCAR PARTY

Stargaze while under a canopy of stars at the Rooftop at the Providence G’s live Oscar-viewing party March 27. Think sparkling wine, a chance to win swag, mingling, dinner, epic cityscape views, probably Instagramming — and an actual red carpet. #OscarVibes. 7-11 p.m. Reserve online. 100 Dorrance St. 401-632-4904. Details here.

BEER AND LIVE MUSIC

Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait. Long Live Beerworks hosts Colombian Riddim Latin Jazz Band Quintet on March 27. Imbibe while grooving to mambo, rumba, and cumbia. #BringYourDancingShoes. $10. 40R Sprague St. Providence. Details here.

BIRDERS PARADISE

Spring is springing and the Norman Bird Sanctuary is ready to rock. This Rhody gem is offering four bird walks this week.

Whether you’re a seasoned birder or can’t tell a pigeon from a hawk, all levels are welcome to a free guided walk March 27. BYOB (Binoculars, that is.) Free. 8 a.m., 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown.

From $3. Rain or shine. Details here . Bring the kiddos for a Story & Stroll March 29 at 1 p.m. Preschoolers will hear a story — think Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” or Shel Silverstein’s “The Giving Tree” — followed by a walk around gardens and trails.

If you’re looking to walk more in nature this spring, but need some motivation: meet Wednesdays at the Sanctuary. Learn to spot native species, identify plants, and soak up the natural beauty of Rhody. #ForestBathing. Details here

March 31. 6:30 p.m. Details here. Thursday evening, embark on a guided Woodcock Walk. Found at dusk this time of year, the woodcock is a “charismatic little bird that often finds its home here at the Sanctuary,” according to the site. (I need to find them. These lil’ dudes look adorable.)

WEAVE A YARN

The first rule of Knitting Club: Don’t talk about Knitting Club.

Oops, sorry, getting my clubs confused again… You can, in fact, talk about Knitting Club. Get your stitch on Mondays at the Mount Pleasant Library in Providence. All skill levels are welcome, materials are available, but instruction is not provided, according to event info. So if you know your way around the needles, have at it. #PurlTime. March 28, 6:30 p.m. 315 Academy Ave., Providence. Details here.

BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE

BJM fans, beeline to the Columbus Theater. The band — which formed in San Francisco in 1990, and was the subject of the 2004 documentary “Dig!” — plays Providence March 31 with special guests Mercury Rev. Tickets from $30. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 270 Broadway. 401-621-9660. Details here.

“FRANKENSTEIN” IN BRISTOL

Book lovers — especially classic horror fans — rejoice: The Bristol Book Fest returns for its second year April 1-2. This year, the group will explore and discuss Mary Shelley’s classic “Frankenstein.”

Why this book? For one thing, the original fest was slated for October, according to the website. Also, the tale of Dr. Frankenstein creating life “has it felt so immediate as today, when humans actually do seem on the verge of creating artificial life,” according to the fest website. “Are there dangers in reaching too far — like Dr. Victor Frankenstein, who knows how to stitch together a “creature” but knows not what to do with it?”

Friday’s Keynote: Dr. Jay Baruch, an ER physician on the Brown University Alpert Medical School faculty, and fiction writer. Free. 5-6:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 399 Hope St. Learn more about the event and the keynote speakers here.

(We’re getting into next week’s territory here, but there’s also a day of speakers and discussions April 2, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. $30. 500 Hope St. Details and tickets here.)

RISD’S FIRST BLACK BIENNIAL

ICYMI: RISD is hosting its first-ever Black Biennial: a student-curated exhibition “bringing together artists and designers of color …to illuminate the diversity of the Black experience,” according to RISD’s description. On view in the Gelman Student Exhibitions Gallery through April 10, the show features work by students, staff and alumni and pieces by other Black artists and designers from the Providence area. Chace Center, 2nd floor, 20 North Main St., Providence. 401-454-6500. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.